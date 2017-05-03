Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 3, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Hunting License Application Deadline Approaching For Elk, Deer, And Antelope: The application deadline is fast approaching for some hunting licenses in Wyoming. Residents must apply for their elk, antelope, and deer licenses by the May 31st deadline. In addition, non-resident applications for antelope and deer are also due by May 31st. Online applications must be completed and submitted by midnight mountain time on the deadline date. More information here.
- Bomb Squad Inspects Suspicious Envelope At Green River Post Office, Police Seek Info On Incident: A suspicious envelope dropped at the Green River Post Office Monday evening turned out to be normal mail after it was inspected by the Sweetwater Bomb Squad.At about 7:47 p.m. on Monday, Green River Patrol Officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances. The Sweetwater Bomb Squad, Post Master and Green River Fire Department were contacted and responded to the area. The Sweetwater Bomb Squad X-rayed envelopes and sent air monitors into the post office and no suspicious odors or packages were detected. One package was inspected further and determined to be normal mail. More information here.
- MHSC Board Of Trustees Meeting Today: The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct their regularly scheduled meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Trustees will meet in Classrooms 1, 2, and 3 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. See the agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Approve Multiple Requests For County Road Improvements: During their regularly scheduled monthly meeting yesterday, members of the Sweetwater County Commissioners approved multiple requests from the Sweetwater County Road and Bridge. Among the requests approved were a contract with Indo American Engineering, Inc. for the repainting of the lines on county roads. More information here.
- Thousands Raised For Local Big Brothers Big Sisters During Bowl For Kids’ Sake: Over $15,000 was raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters during Saturday’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser. Presented by WyoRadio, Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters largest fundraiser of the year. This year, a total of 124 bowlers making up about 25 teams raised $15,871.64 for Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters during the event on Saturday. More information here.
National News
- Key Republican opposes health bill because of pre-existing conditions coverage: Vice President Mike Pence was back on Capitol Hill Tuesday meeting with Republican lawmakers, trying to secure enough votes to get health care reform through the House of Representatives, on a day when a top House Republican announced his opposition to the GOP bill, citing concerns about pre-existing conditions. More information here.
- Trump reverses stance on spending bill, brags about political victory
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended President Trump‘s tweets Tuesday morning calling for a “good shutdown” in September and said the president was “frustrated” by Democrats claiming victory over the government funding bill. More information here.
