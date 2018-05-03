Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 3, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run Scheduled for May 11th: Law Enforcement in Sweetwater County will be participating in the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on Friday, May 11th. More information here.
- Sweetwater County School District #1 Evaluates School Start And End Times: Sweetwater School District #1 is evaluating school start and end times for its schools. More information here.
- Rock Springs High School to Host 5k Ride, Run, Walk Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Wyoming: Rock Springs, Wyoming –Rock Springs High School will host a 5k bike ride/run/walk this week to raise funds for Make-A-Wish® Wyoming. More information here.
- Pregnancy Features Added to Health App for Wyoming Families: With new features focused on pregnancy, the free health tracking and management mobile phone app offered by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has been updated to be a more useful tool for Wyoming families. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Approves Construction Projects; Tables Ordinance: During their regularly scheduled meeting, tonight members of the Rock Springs City Council voted to approve two resolutions allowing the city to move forward with two road maintenance projects with two local contractors. More information here.
- Rotary Provides 320 Meals: Click here to view the press release.
- Bison Injures Visitor at Old Faithful: On the afternoon of May 1, 2018, 72-year-old Virginia Junk of Boise, Idaho, was butted in the thigh, pushed, and tossed off a trail by a bison in the Old Faithful area. More information here.
- You Could Be a Cowboy/Cowgirl PA Announcer: Wyoming Athletics will be holding auditions later this month to bolster their roster of public address announcers for Cowboy and Cowgirl athletics. More information here.
- How To Tell Sage-Grouse Apart: When we conduct sage-grouse lek observations, we must differentiate between males and females for population estimates. More information here.
- Wolves Move Up in Soccer Poll While Lady Tigers Hold Steady: The WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Polls are out for this week. More information here.
