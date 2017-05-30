Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 30, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Defense Seeks Bond Reduction For Former Green River Police Officer Accused In Toddler Death: The defense for a former Green River Police Officer accused in the death of a toddler is asking the court to reduce bond. A bond reduction hearing for 35-year-old Jacob Rollen Anglesey has been set for 9 a.m. on June 7, 2017. The motion filed in 3rd Judicial District Court says Anglesey has been held in solitary confinement due to his former employment as a Green River Police Officer. At the time of the motion filing on April 26th, Anglesey had been in solitary confinement for approximately 415 days. More information here.

Trial Continued For Man Accused In Quality Inn Stabbing: The trial has again been continued for a Utah man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife attack at a Rock Springs motel last year. The trial for 19-year-old Bradley Ross Fairbourn, of Draper, Utah, has been continued to allow the defense time to review a DNA evaluation which the Wyoming State Crime Lab recently began implementing. More information here.

Wyoming Delegation Introduces Bill To Protect Mineral Royalties: U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, and Representative Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., introduced legislation Thursday that would allow states to collect their own federal mineral royalties, protecting money that is rightfully owed to the states. If passed the bill would eliminate a collection fee charged by the federal government, which amounts to around $40 million per year. More information here.

Summer Reading Program Begins At Sweetwater County Libraries: It’s time for Summer Reading at the Sweetwater County Libraries. Every summer, the libraries host the Summer Reading Program to encourage children to read throughout the summer while they’re not in school. More information here.

National News:

(Via ABC News)

Trump accuses news media of”fabricated lies” and “made up” sources about Russia probe: Less than 12 hours after returning home from his foreign trip, President Trump was back to tweeting Sunday morning with a renewed attack on the news media. More information here.

Portland stabbing suspect due in court today: 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian has a court appearance Tuesday in Portland, Oregon. He faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree and felon in possession of a restricted weapon in the Friday stabbing death of two men on a light rail train in the city. More information here.