Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 31, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
Local News:
- Dewar Drive And Elk Street Construction To Begin Next Week: The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be starting work on Elk Street and Dewar Drive the first week of June. Work is tentatively set to begin June 5, when crews will be switching traffic on Elk Street to a single lane in each direction. Crews will switch traffic on Dewar drive the following week. The completion date is set for October 31, 2017. More information here.
- BLM Reminds Public Of Use Restrictions At Scab Creek Recreation Area: With the summer months approaching, the Bureau of Land Management is reminding the public of use guidelines at the Scab Creek Recreation Area and Campgrounds. The Scab Creek area receives sizable amounts of visitation and the guidelines are in place to accommodate the large number of diverse user groups. More information here.
- International Day Committee Announces 2017 Entertainment Line-Up: The committee organizing the annual International Day event has announced the entertainment line-up. This year’s annual festival is set for July 8 in Bunning Park and features a wide range of local, regional, and international entertainment, activities for kids, exotic foods and unique vendor items. As always, admission is FREE of charge. More information here.
- Hunting License Application Deadline Today For Elk, Deer, And Antelope: The application deadline is fast approaching for some hunting licenses in Wyoming.Residents must apply for their elk, antelope, and deer licenses by the May 31st deadline. In addition, non-resident applications for antelope and deer are also due by May 31st. Online applications must be completed and submitted by midnight mountain time on the deadline date. More information here.
- Yellowstone National Park Increases Reward For Information On Wolf Killed In The Park: Yellowstone National Park is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for shooting a wolf on the north side of the park, near Gardiner, Montana. National Park Service law enforcement believes the incident happened sometime between April 10 at 1 a.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Selects New Ward I Representative: In a 7 to 1 vote, the Rock Springs City Council has selected Billy Wayne Shalata to serve as the representative for Rock Springs City Council Ward I. Councilor Shalata will serve for the remaining three and a half year term. More information here.
National News
- Congress expands Russia investigation to include Trump’s personal attorney: One of President Donald Trump’s closest confidants, his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, has now become a focus of the expanding congressional investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 campaign. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 31, 2017"