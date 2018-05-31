Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 31, 2018

TOPICS:

May 31, 2018

 

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Trails Day 2018 Set for June 2nd: Wilkins Peak Trails Day will take place in Green River on June 2, 2018. More information here.

 

  • Bobby Messano & Broken Toys to Headline at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews: On August 11 you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival. More information here.

 

Advertisement

 

Sports:

  • Wyoming High School Rodeo State Finals Set for June 5-9, 2018: Students from four different states will make their way to Sweetwater County next week in hopes of earning that prized buckle, and their ticket to represent Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo in July at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming. More information here.

 

 

 

  • James Set to Return to Cowboys for Senior Season: University of Wyoming guard Justin James will return to the Cowboys for his senior season. More information here.

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

 

 

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 31, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.