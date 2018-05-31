Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 31, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Trails Day 2018 Set for June 2nd: Wilkins Peak Trails Day will take place in Green River on June 2, 2018. More information here.
- Bobby Messano & Broken Toys to Headline at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews: On August 11 you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming High School Rodeo State Finals Set for June 5-9, 2018: Students from four different states will make their way to Sweetwater County next week in hopes of earning that prized buckle, and their ticket to represent Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo in July at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming. More information here.
- Sheridan & Buffalo Rodeo Results: May 26-28, 2018: View results here.
- Legion Baseball Standings: May 27, 2018: View standings here.
- James Set to Return to Cowboys for Senior Season: University of Wyoming guard Justin James will return to the Cowboys for his senior season. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
