Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 4, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs Man Dead In I-80 Crash: A Rock Springs man died from injuries sustained in a crash on Sunday. Jason Trotter, 23 of Rock Springs, died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday around mile post 104 on I-80. More information here.
- Unknown Soldier Interred And Honored At Rock Springs Cemetery [PHOTOS & VIDEO]: An unknown soldier whose body was discovered near Green River was laid to rest at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery on Wednesday. The soldier’s remains were found in a small grave on the bluffs above Green River. He was buried with some artifacts, including a Union Coat. Based on the remains and artifacts, the soldier is believed to have lived during the American Indian Wars between 1874 and 1880. More information here.
- Local Korean War Veterans Receive Republic Of Korea Ambassador For Peace Medals [PHOTOS]: Area Korean War Veterans received their Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals yesterday during a special ceremony at White Mountain Library. The ceremony honored Korean War Veterans who applied for the medal during the application period last summer and were approved to receive the medal. A total of 16 local veterans were honored. In some cases, the veteran’s next of kin received the medal on their behalf. More information here.
- Green River Man Sentenced For 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse Of A Minor: A Green River man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Rhett Tyler Burge, 20, was sentenced by District Court Judge Nena James to three to twelve years imprisonment. Burge was credited for 111 days served. It was further ordered that he “be considered for the Youthful Offenders Program offered through the Department of Corrections.” More information here.
National News
- House to hold vote on GOP health care bill Thursday: The House of Representatives will vote Thursday on the Republican-backed health care bill. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, told reporters Wednesday that he expects the vote on passage to occur between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. More information here.
- FBI Director ‘mildly nauseous’ to think FBI affected 2016 election
FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday it makes him “mildly nauseous” to think the bureau might have influenced the 2016 presidential election, responding to questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 4, 2017"