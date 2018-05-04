Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 4, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs Student Council to Host Dinner and Dance Today: The Young at Heart Center in Rock Springs is hosting a dinner and dance. More information here.
- RSPD to Host 2ndAnnual Open House May 17th: National Police Week is Sunday, May 13th through Saturday, May 19th, and the Rock Springs Police Department will be holding their 2nd Annual Open House, Thursday, May 17th. More information here.
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Releases Details on The Rescue of Five Missing Children: Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) rescued five missing children during two separate incidents near Dubois, Wyoming, at the end of April 2018. More information here.
- Erramouspe Announces His Bid For Re-Election as County Attorney: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Daniel Erramouspe has declared he is seeking a second term as Sweetwater County Attorney. More information here.
- Governor Mead’s Symposium on Suicide Prevention Will Be Streamed Online: The Third Annual Symposium on Suicide Prevention will take place on next Wednesday, May 9th from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Department Proposes Changes to State’s Fishing Regulations; Seeks Public Input: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has proposed changes to the state’s fishing regulations and asks the public to give input on what should be changed or updated. More information here.
- Governor Candidate Galeotos to Visit Sweetwater County Next Week: Sam Galeotos, Republican candidate for Wyoming Governor will be making a couple of appearances next week in Rock Springs and Green River. More information here.
- UW Theatre and Dance to Visit Rock Springs with Free Performance: The UW Department of Theatre and Dance will stage “Six Songs from Ellis,” an original work that captures the voices of immigrants who passed through Ellis Island, in nine Wyoming communities later this month, including a visit to Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs. More information here.
Sports:
- The regular season of high school soccer will wrap up this weekend. In girls soccer, the third rated Lay Tigers will host fifth rated Casper Kelly Walsh today at 6:00 p.m. Green Rivers’ Lady Wolves (2-5-0-1) will host Casper Natrona (3-5-0) at 6:00 p.m. In boys play, Rock Springs (5-3-0) will be at third rated Casper Kelly Walsh (6-1-1), while fourth rated Green River (6-1-1) is at Casper Natrona (4-4-0).
- Rock Springs and other area track and field teams are schedule to compete in the Bobcat Invitational Track Meet today in Thermopolis. Pinedale, Lovell, Big Piney, Kemmerer and Farson-Eden are also expect to participate in the 23 team meet.
- Cowgirl Soccer Announces 2018 Schedule: Head coach Pete Cuadrado and the University of Wyoming women’s soccer program announced its 2018 schedule this morning. More information here.
- 2018 Mountain West/Missouri Valley Basketball Challenge Announced: The Mountain West Conference and the Missouri Valley Conference announced the pairings for the 2018 MW/MVC Challenge Series in men’s basketball on Thursday. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
