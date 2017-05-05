Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 5, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News

Bicyclist Transported To Hospital After Crash: The Rock Springs Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a bicyclist and vehicle that occurred this afternoon. More information here.

K9 Deputy Gino Involved In His Own First “Collar”: One of the County’s newest K9 deputies was involved in his first drug arrest this week. K9 Deputy Gino and his partner, Deputy Sheriff David Henderson, were on routine patrol in the Purple Sage Road area west of Rock Springs Monday afternoon when they encountered a blue 1989 Mazda speeding 46 in a 35 MPH zone. More information here.

Representative Mark Baker Resigns Effective May 15: Wyoming State Legislator Mark Baker, representative for House District 48, has announced that he will resign from the Wyoming State Legislature effective May 15, 2017. Wyoming State Legislator Mark Baker, representative for House District 48, has announced that he will resign from the Wyoming State Legislature effective May 15, 2017. More information here.

GRPD Reports “No Malicious Intent” In Green River Post Office Incident: A man who was seen taking an envelope to the Green River Post Office in a suspicious manner earlier this week has been located, and the Green River Police Department says there does not appear to be any malicious intent regarding the incident. More information here.

Demolition Begins at RKS General Aviation Facility: Demolition of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport’s General Aviation Facility began today. The demolition moves the process forward for a new General Aviation Terminal & Hangar Facility at the airport. More information here.

National News

(Via ABC News)

Trump says Obamacare ‘dead’ after GOP health bill passes House: House Republicans have passed their ambitious plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, after several fits and starts, sending the measure to the Senate, where it is expected to be significantly revised. More information here.