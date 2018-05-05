Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 5, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Taranovich Faces Second Degree Murder Charges: A Rock Springs man is now charged with Murder in the Second Degree for the shooting death of his girlfriend after a judge approved a motion to change the charge from Involuntary Manslaughter. More information here.

North Foothill Boulevard to Close for Gas Line Work: Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works is alerting the public that a section of Foothill Boulevard north of Rock Springs will be closed beginning next week. More information here.

Sheriff’s Office Civilian Firearms Training Scheduled for 2018 Announced: The schedule for this year’s Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Civilian course was released on Friday. More information here.

BLM to Offer 162 Parcels at June 2018 Oil and Gas Lease Sale: In keeping with the Administration’s goal of strengthening America’s energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management will offer 162 whole or partial parcels totaling 198,588.57 acres at the June 2018 quarterly oil and gas lease sale. More information here.

“Power of The Purse” Event Tonight to Aid Hospice, Respite, and Families: The 5th Annual Power of the Purse will take place Saturday night at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

Last Saturday’s YWCA Run/Walk With the Badges Results: Over 100 runners and walkers participated in last Saturday’s “Run with the Badges” 5K/10K. More information here.

UW Trustees Set Agenda For May 9-11 Meeting: The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will discuss UW’s proposed 2018-19 budget and consider a number of other issues during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday through Friday, May 9-11. More information here.

More than $3,000 Raised by Green River Lady Wolves Soccer Team for Local Resident: The Green River Lady Wolves Soccer team raised just over $3,000 for nine-year-old Green River resident Hunter Haselhun during their “Freezin for a Reason” event yesterday. More information here.

Sports:

More than $3,000 Raised by Green River Lady Wolves Soccer Team for Local Resident: The Green River Lady Wolves Soccer team raised just over $3,000 for nine-year-old Green River resident Hunter Haselhun during their “Freezin for a Reason” event yesterday. More information here.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers Remain Undefeated After Win Over Kelly Walsh (Picture Essay): Click here to view pictures from last nights game.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News