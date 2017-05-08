Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 8, 2017

Local News:
- Rock Springs Woman Dies In House Fire: On Saturday, May 6, at approximately 1:55 P.M., officers and deputies from the Rock Springs Police and Fire Departments and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the report of a house fire at 3732 Peregrine Street. More information here.
- Navajo Code Talker To Speak In Lyman: A Navajo Code Talker who served during World War II will be in Lyman, WY this week to speak during a special event. Samuel Tom Holiday will be at Lyman High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017. At 92 years old, Holiday served as a United States Marine Corps Navajo Code Talker and will speak about his wartime service in the Pacific and the story of the Code Talkers. The event is open to the public. More information here.
- BLM Seeks Comments On Revisions To Red Desert Wild Horse Gather Analysis: The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins and Lander field offices have released a revised environmental assessment that analyzes a proposed wild horse gather in the Red Desert Wild Horse Herd Management Area Complex. The 30-day comment period runs from May 5-June 5, 2017. More information here.
- Colorado Man Faces Drug Charges: A Colorado man reported driving erratically on Interstate 80 is facing drug charges. Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said at about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, the Combined Communications Center in Green River aired a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report describing a silver Dodge Charger on Interstate 80 west of Rock Springs speeding and passing vehicles on the right-hand shoulder. Andre Tremel Ray, 33, of Loveland, Colorado was pulled over and subsequently arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and felony-level Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine). More information here.
National News
- House Republicans face voters in home districts angry over health care bill; Ryan not worried about voter backlash: Lawmakers have been getting an earful from constituents over proposed changes to the health care law. More information here.
- GOP senator says Senate will take ‘new, fresh approach’ to health care: Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the Senate will come up with a “new, fresh approach” to health care rather than rigidly follow the Obamacare replacement bill narrowly passed by the House on Thursday. More information here.
