Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 8, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- West Announces Bid For City Council: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Keaton West has announced his bid for City Council Ward IV. More information here.
- Zimmerman Announces Intent To Run For GR City Council: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Jim Zimmerman has announced he’s running for Ward I on the Green River City Council. More information here.
- ATV Crash Victim Airlifted To Salt Lake City: According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office a Green River woman was transported by helicopter to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after an ATV crash on Saturday. More information here.
- GRPD Now Accepting Applications For 2018 Junior Citizen’s Academy: The Green River Police Department will be accepting applications for the 2018 Junior Citizen’s Academy through May 30, 2018. The course will be limited to twenty (20) participants, so early application is encouraged. More information here.
- YAH Seeking Donations For “Care For Critters” Senior Pet Care Drive: The Young at Heart Senior Center is looking for donations for their “Care For Critters” senior pet care drive. More information here.
- Cowboy Music And Poetry Coming This Saturday Night: The very popular Cowboy Music and Poetry event will take place this Saturday night at the Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs. More information here.
- Elk Street McDonald’s Helping Out Kari’s Access Tuesday Evening: Tuesday evening the Elk Street McDonald’s will be helping to raise funds for Kari’s Access and students in Sweetwater School District #1 by donating a portion of each sale that occurs between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. More information here.
Sports:
- CBSsports.com recently released their 2019 mock draft top 100 college players in the nation. Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson made the list at number 65.
- USA Today has come out with their College Football Conference favorites list and states that Boise State will again be the favorite to win the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division. It also states the Wyoming Cowboys will be the conference dark horse favorite.
Links to National and International News:
