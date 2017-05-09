Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 9, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Fatal Rock Springs Fire Still Under Investigation: The investigation into a fire that took the life of a Rock Springs woman over the weekend is ongoing.Shirley Kelley, age 72, died in a fire that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3732 Peregrine Street in Rock Springs.Deputies were first to arrive on scene, followed closely by city officers and firefighters from the Rock Springs Fire Department. Kelley was still inside the residence and, despite first responders’ efforts to rescue her, was unable to escape. More information here.
- Green River High School Updating Library Into Up-To-Date Media Center: Green River High School is moving forward with updating their library to an up-to-date media center.Over the past three years, Green River High School has worked to bring their library to a 21st century media center.The school has upgraded materials in the High School’s library to better fit the need of students who have primarily utilized the location for computers and other technology, according to Green River High School Principal Darren Howard.While the library has housed a variety of books for student check-out, many of those books have not been used in many years.
The school has removed several boxes of books from the library, most of which have remained within the school. Department heads brought books corresponding to their subject into their specific departments rather than keep them in the media center. More information here.
- Charges Against Former Daggett County Sheriff And Deputies: The Office of the Utah Attorney General recently announced that it filed charges against the former Daggett County Sheriff, Jerry Jorgensen, and several of his deputies for criminal misconduct involving inmates at the Daggett County Jail. The charges come after an investigation by the Utah Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Bureau.The UDC received allegations of criminal activity being perpetrated by deputies at the Daggett County Jail which houses inmates for the Utah State Prison. After completion of its investigation, the UDC requested that the OAG review the findings of the investigation. More information here.
- Wyoming Weather Situation Report- Continued Flooding Possible In Low Lying Areas:The National Weather Service Riverton Office has issued a Weekly Situation Report covering through Sunday, May 14th.With temperatures across the state expected in the 50s to 60s at most locations through Wednesday and into the 60s to lower 70s through the upcoming weekend, continued slow snow melt is expected which could lead to some minor low lying flooding—especially in western sections in the Star Valley area through Sunday. More information here.
- Bomb Squad Renders Discarded Propane Bottles Safe: The Sweetwater Bomb Squad worked with the Green River Landfill Division over the weekend to make safe a large number of discarded propane bottles.
Sheriff Mike Lowell said Monday that the Green River Landfill had accumulated nearly 200 steel propane bottles of various sizes. More information here.
National News
- Sally Yates says she warned White House that Flynn could be ‘blackmailed’ by Russians: Sally Yates, the former acting United States attorney general who drew the ire of President Donald Trump for issuing instructions to the Department of Justice not to defend his first “travel ban” executive order, testified that she informed the White House Counsel that the Department of Justice believed that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn could be subject to blackmail by the Russian government. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 9, 2017"