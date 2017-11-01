Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 1, 2017

TOPICS:

November 1, 2017

Morning News Roundup 1st Bank

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

1st bank food drive

Local News:

  • Cowgirls Volleyball Gearing Up for Boise State And Utah State: The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will host a pair of tough Mountain West contests this week beginning Thursday night with Boise State. More information here.

 

  • Burglars Targeting Bars And Fraternal Organizations: Multiple locations in southern and southwest Wyoming have been burglarized during the past few months. More information here.

 

  • Cowboys Against Cancer Banquet On Saturday: Saturday, November 4, 2017 marks the 23rd Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit and Banquet, which raises money to provide grants for Sweetwater County residents who are receiving cancer treatment. More information here.

 

  • Senator Enzi To Visit Rock Springs: U.S. Senator Mike Enzi will be in Rock Springs on November 10th at an event recognizing Veterans and Eagle Scouts. More information here.

 

  • Western Wyoming Community College Athletics: October 30-November 4, 2017: Schedule Here.

  • WWCC’s Online Learning Program Rated First In Wyoming And Third In Nation: Western Wyoming Community College was ranked number one in Wyoming, third in the United States for two year colleges, and 17th of all online colleges, including 4 year institutions for their Distance Learning Program by Online Colleges. More information here.

 

  • Local High School Sports Schedule: October 30-November 4, 2017: Schedule Here.

 

  • Hunter and Guide Injured By Grizzly Bear South Of Cody: Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the backcountry while elk hunting on public land south of Cody. More information here.

 

  • Area High School Football Semi-Final Game Times Announced: The second round the Wyoming State Football Playoffs will take place on Friday. More information here.

 

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

  • 8 dead after truck plows into people in New York City in “cowardly act of terror”: In what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called a “cowardly act of terror,” a man driving a rental truck struck and killed eight people on a bike path Tuesday afternoon. More information here.

 

  • Trump tries to distance himself from George Papadopoulos: “Few people knew the young, low level volunteer”: In his first response to George Papadopoulos‘ guilty plea, President Donald Trump Tuesday attempted to distance himself from the foreign policy adviser who joined his 2016 campaign and, later, served on a presidential international business advisory council. More information here.

 

Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 1, 2017"

Leave a Reply