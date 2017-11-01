Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 1, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Cowgirls Volleyball Gearing Up for Boise State And Utah State: The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will host a pair of tough Mountain West contests this week beginning Thursday night with Boise State. More information here.
- Burglars Targeting Bars And Fraternal Organizations: Multiple locations in southern and southwest Wyoming have been burglarized during the past few months. More information here.
- Cowboys Against Cancer Banquet On Saturday: Saturday, November 4, 2017 marks the 23rd Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit and Banquet, which raises money to provide grants for Sweetwater County residents who are receiving cancer treatment. More information here.
- Senator Enzi To Visit Rock Springs: U.S. Senator Mike Enzi will be in Rock Springs on November 10th at an event recognizing Veterans and Eagle Scouts. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College Athletics: October 30-November 4, 2017: Schedule Here.
- WWCC’s Online Learning Program Rated First In Wyoming And Third In Nation: Western Wyoming Community College was ranked number one in Wyoming, third in the United States for two year colleges, and 17th of all online colleges, including 4 year institutions for their Distance Learning Program by Online Colleges. More information here.
- Local High School Sports Schedule: October 30-November 4, 2017: Schedule Here.
- Hunter and Guide Injured By Grizzly Bear South Of Cody: Last week, a hunter and her guide were injured by a grizzly bear in the backcountry while elk hunting on public land south of Cody. More information here.
- Area High School Football Semi-Final Game Times Announced: The second round the Wyoming State Football Playoffs will take place on Friday. More information here.
National & International News:
- 8 dead after truck plows into people in New York City in “cowardly act of terror”: In what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called a “cowardly act of terror,” a man driving a rental truck struck and killed eight people on a bike path Tuesday afternoon. More information here.
- Trump tries to distance himself from George Papadopoulos: “Few people knew the young, low level volunteer”: In his first response to George Papadopoulos‘ guilty plea, President Donald Trump Tuesday attempted to distance himself from the foreign policy adviser who joined his 2016 campaign and, later, served on a presidential international business advisory council. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 1, 2017"