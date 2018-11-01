Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 1, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Sheriff Asking For Search Volunteers in Terry Meador Case: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell is putting out a call for volunteer searchers in the Terry Meador case. More information here.
- Rulebook Available For Conservation Stamp Art Contest:Submissions open soon for the 2020 Wyoming Game and Fish Department Conservation Stamp art contest. More information here.
- Absentee Voting For General Election Still Ongoing: Absentee voting is still ongoing in all counties throughout Wyoming for the General Election on Tuesday, November 6th. More information here.
- MHSC Volunteer Celebrates 95thBirthday: Irene Kalivas has been driving from Green River once every week to volunteer her time at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Rock Springs Independent Paranormal: The Real Ghost Busters: When it comes to connecting with those who have come before us in Sweetwater County, there is one group locally with the mission to do the best they can to make that connection. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Wrestling Ranked 22ndin Preseason NWCA Coaches Poll: The Wyoming wrestling team will open the 2018-19 season ranked number 22 in the NWCA Division I Coaches Poll released Wednesday. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
