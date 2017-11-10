Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 10, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Dog Shot By RSPD Detective During Execution Of Search Warrant: A dog was shot by a Rock Springs Police Detective yesterday after it allegedly bit an Officer and charged the Detective. More information here.
- Chandler Bound Over For Her Role In Train Death: A woman accused of attempting to dispose of evidence following a fatal altercation on a train has been bound over to District Court. More information here.
- WyoTech in Laramie To Close: The WyoTech campus in Laramie will close, according to a recent announcement. More information here.
- RSPD Releases Additional Information About Shooting Of Dog: The Rock Springs Police Department has released additional information about the fatal shooting of a dog by an RSPD Detective yesterday. More information here.
- Rutherford Sentenced For Motorcycle Gang Robbery: A Rock Springs man was sentenced to 60 days in jail today for his involvement in a robbery which authorities say was motorcycle-gang related. More information here.
- BLM and UW Study Wild Horse Movement In Adobe Town Herd Management Area: As part of a movement study with the University of Wyoming, BLM collared 16 additional mares during the completion of the Appropriate Management Level Gather in Adobe Town Herd Management Area. More information here.
- California Man Arrested; Over $300,000 worth of marijuana seized: A Riverside, California man is in custody after county deputies recovered marijuana from his vehicle with a street value of over $300,000. More information here.
National & International News:
GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore denies allegation of sexual misconduct years ago with 14-year-old girl: Controversial Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore denied a Washington Post report Thursday that he engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in the late 1970s, as prominent Republicans began to question whether he should remain in the race. More information here.
Ex-Trump bodyguard told investigators he rejected offer to send women to Trump in Moscow: Keith Schiller, Donald Trump‘s longtime head of security, told congressional investigators that he rejected an offer to send five women to Trump’s hotel room during a trip to Moscow ahead of the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013, sources tell ABC News. More information here.
