Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 10, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Dog Shot By RSPD Detective During Execution Of Search Warrant: A dog was shot by a Rock Springs Police Detective yesterday after it allegedly bit an Officer and charged the Detective. More information here.

Chandler Bound Over For Her Role In Train Death: A woman accused of attempting to dispose of evidence following a fatal altercation on a train has been bound over to District Court. More information here.

WyoTech in Laramie To Close: The WyoTech campus in Laramie will close, according to a recent announcement. More information here.

RSPD Releases Additional Information About Shooting Of Dog: The Rock Springs Police Department has released additional information about the fatal shooting of a dog by an RSPD Detective yesterday. More information here.

Rutherford Sentenced For Motorcycle Gang Robbery: A Rock Springs man was sentenced to 60 days in jail today for his involvement in a robbery which authorities say was motorcycle-gang related. More information here.

BLM and UW Study Wild Horse Movement In Adobe Town Herd Management Area: As part of a movement study with the University of Wyoming, BLM collared 16 additional mares during the completion of the Appropriate Management Level Gather in Adobe Town Herd Management Area. More information here.

California Man Arrested; Over $300,000 worth of marijuana seized: A Riverside, California man is in custody after county deputies recovered marijuana from his vehicle with a street value of over $300,000. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore denies allegation of sexual misconduct years ago with 14-year-old girl: Controversial Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore denied a Washington Post report Thursday that he engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in the late 1970s, as prominent Republicans began to question whether he should remain in the race. More information here.

Ex-Trump bodyguard told investigators he rejected offer to send women to Trump in Moscow: Keith Schiller, Donald Trump‘s longtime head of security, told congressional investigators that he rejected an offer to send five women to Trump’s hotel room during a trip to Moscow ahead of the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013, sources tell ABC News. More information here.