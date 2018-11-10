Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 10, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

RSPD Seeking Help In Locating Missing Man: The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing 86-year old man. More information here.

Veterans Day Breakfast Served at American Legion, Flag Ceremony to Follow: A breakfast for all veterans will be served at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs on Veterans Day. More information here.

2ndAnnual Veteran’s Freedom Race Today: Today, starting at 9:30 am the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host their 2nd Annual Veteran’s Freedom Race. More information here.

City Road Closure Announced: A section of well-traveled city road will be closed temporarily this coming week. More information here.

Promises, Promises, Wraps Up Western’s Performing Arts Fall Semester: Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents “Promises, Promises” at Western’s theater November 16th, 17th, 29th, 30th and December 1st at 7:30 pm. More information here.

Sports:

Mountain View Buffalos Look To Defend State Title Today: The Mountain View Football team will be in Laramie today, November 10th, for the final game of the 2A season this week when they play the Buffalo Bison for the State Title. The Buffalos look to finish out their season 10-1. More information here.

Cowboys Battle Oregon State Today: The Cowboys battle the Oregon State Beavers today in an afternoon matinee at 1 pm. The Pokes defeated the Beavers last season in the second game of the year earning a 75-66 win in Corvallis. More information here.

Cowgirls Outscored 14-2 In Last Five Minutes in Six Point Loss To Saint Mary’s: The Wyoming Cowgirls drained 15 three pointers, the third-most in a game in school history, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Saint Mary’s as the Gaels picked up the 90-84 win in their season-opening game. More information here.

