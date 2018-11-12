Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 12, 2018

November 12, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Local:

  • Doug Cubbinson To Present “Pyramid Of Honor” Thursday: Western Wyoming Community College will host Doug Cubbinson, who will present “Pyramid of Honor” on Thursday, November 15th at 7 pm in room 1302. More information here.

 

  • Promises, Promises Wraps Up Western’s Performing Arts Fall Semester: Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents “Promises, Promises” at Western’s theater November 16th, 17th, 29th, 30th and December 1st at 7:30 pm. More information here.

 

 

  • WWCC Veteran’s And Active Duty Members Programs Continue Next Week:Western Wyoming Community College has been honoring Veterans and active duty service member with a series of events that began back on Tuesday, November 6th. More information here.

 

 

 

Sports:

 

  • Justin James’ Near Triple-Double Not Enough In Pokes Loss To Oregon State:Wyoming senior guard Justin James nearly recorded a triple-double. scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists, but his effects weren’t enough as Wyoming suffered a 83-64 loss at Oregon State Saturday afternoon. More information here.

 

  • Cowboys Handle Virginia, Rout Edinboro At Northeast Duals:The nationally rated Wyoming wrestling team picked up a couple of wins to open the 2018-19 dual season on Saturday, rattling off back-to-back convincing victories over Virginia and Edinboro. More information here.

 

