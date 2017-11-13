Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 13, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Green River Dog Injured By Wildcat: A dog suffered non-life threatening injuries last night after reportedly getting in a fight with a wildcat. More information here.
- Fireworks Donation Page Currently Active: The City of Rock Springs has launched a website which provides residents the opportunity to pay for a fireworks display on the Fourth of July. More information here.
- Archie Hay Post 24 Has Baskets For Newest Community Members: The first baby boy and the first baby girl born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on or after Veterans Day already have big gift baskets waiting for them. More information here.
- Cowgirls Volleyball Wins At San Jose State: The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team earned a three-set sweep over San Jose State on Thursday night. More information here.
- Local High School Sports Schedule: November 12-18,2017: Click here for schedule.
- Western Wyoming Community College Athletics: November 12-18, 2017: Click here for schedule.
- I-80 Marijuana Arrests Lead To Additional Arrest And Seizures In Indiana: The recent arrest in Sweetwater County of three men and the seizure of nearly 300 pounds of marijuana has resulted in an additional arrest and recovery of drugs, cash, and a firearm in Indiana. More information here.
- Cowgirls Dominate Nevada On The Road: The University of Wyoming made quick work of the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday afternoon. More information here.
National & International News:
- Trump: “It’s certainly a possibility” could become friends with Kim Jong Un: President Donald Trump is in the Philippines, participating in the ASEAN summit in Manila, the last stop on his Asian trip. The White House says President Trump will bring up human rights issues when he meets with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. President Trump has said little about human rights abuses in meetings with world leaders. More information here.
- Trump says he agrees with US intelligence community that Russia meddled in election: While President Donald Trump says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is sincere when he denies that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election, the president said he personally believes the conclusion of the U.S. intelligence community -– and not Putin -– that Russia did in fact meddle in the election. More information here.
