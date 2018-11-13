Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 13, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Sheriff’s Office To Meet Today To Evaluate Search For Meador: According to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Dick Blust, there will be an in house meeting tomorrow, November 13th, to discuss how to move forward with the search for Rock Springs man Terry Meador. More information here.
- SCSD #1 Votes To Move Forward With Girls Softball As A Sanctioned Sport: Players and supporters of the Rock Springs storm girls Fastpitch Softball team appeared in front of board members of the Sweetwater County School District #1 during a special workshop last night before the school board meeting in hopes of making girls softball a school supported sport in the state of Wyoming. More information here.
- MHSC & American Legion Celebrate “First Baby Of Veterans Day”: The first baby born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on or after Veterans Day received a big gift basket to share with mom. More information here.
- Adaptive Sports Grant Awarded To Wyoming Military Veterans: Albany County, in partnership with Mission Redefined Wyoming (MRWY), was awarded a $157,846 adaptive sports grant to assist disabled veterans throughout Wyoming. More information here.
Sports:
- WWCC Women’s Soccer Players Receive Awards: Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Soccer team brought home a record six individual awards after an impressive season which led to a Region IX Championship. More information here.
- Four Cowboys Take Titles At Journeymen Classic: The Wyoming wrestling team wrapped up its first road weekend of the 2018-19 season on Sunday, with 12 Cowboys competing in the Journeymen Collegiate Classic. More information here.
- Cowboy Cross Country Returns To NCAA National Championships As A Team For First Time Since 1986: For the first time since 1986, the Cowboy cross country team will run at the NCAA National Championships together. More information here.
- Wyoming Returns Home For Mid-Week Contest With Grambling State: The Cowboys return to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium this week when they meet Grambling State. More information here.
