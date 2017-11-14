Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 14, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Snow Chi Minh Trail: The History of I-80 Between Laramie and Walcott Junction: Western Wyoming Community College will host author and archivist John Waggener, in a historical discussion of Interstate 80 connecting Laramie and Walcott Junction on December 1st, at 7:00 p.m., in room 1302. More information here.

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Seeking Recruits for Training Academy: Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy. More information here.

Report: Screens Hurt Kids’ Sleep Quality: A new study shows that electronic screens can cause children to get less sleep. More information here.

GRPD Receives Report of “Guaranteed Cash” Loan Scam on Facebook: The Green River Police Department received a report of someone who was scammed through a “guaranteed cash” loan on Facebook. More information here.

Driver Killed, Passenger Injured After Vehicle Swerves To Avoid Deer: A Sheridan man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Casper yesterday after he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. More information here.

Young At Heart Providing Emergency Bags For Seniors This Winter: Young at Heart Senior Center is putting together emergency bags to provide to seniors this winter. More information here.

Bitter Creek Boutique’s Holiday Gift and Craft Boutique Friday and Saturday: The Bitter Creek Boutique’s Holiday Gift and Craft Boutique takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

New woman accuses Roy Moore of sexual assault: Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore faced new allegations of sexual assault Monday, after a woman came forward to accuse Moore, the Republican nominee in the state’s special Senate election next month, of sexually assaulting her in his car when she was a minor. More information here.

Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign, sources say : Sources with direct knowledge confirm to ABC News that President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., communicated with representatives from WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign via private message on Twitter. More information here.