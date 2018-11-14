Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 14, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

GRPD Receives Donation From Eagles Club: According to a post on the Green River Police Department Facebook page, the Eagles Club of Green River presented Sweetwater County School District #2 School Resource Officer Kent Hemphill with a $200.00 donation towards a special fund set up to assist the School Resource Officer program. More information here.

Guns vs Hoses Basketball Game Set for December 14th:The Rock Springs Police Protection Association and the Rock Springs International Association of Fire Fighters recently announced the 4th Annual Guns vs Hoses Basketball Game to be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 14th in the Western Wyoming Community College Rushmore Gym. More information here.

Downtown RS Selected To Top 20 For Chance at $500,000 To Revitalize Rock Springs: Downtown Rock Springs has been selected to the top 20 of the Small Business Revolution “Main Street” for Season Four. More information here.

The 2019 Wyoming Wildlife Calendar is Now Available: The 2019 Wyoming Wildlife calendar is hot off the press. More information here.

Construction to Begin Soon On US 30 Near Kemmerer: After a heavy snow load over the winter and a quick melt in the spring of 2017, a slide developed along US 30 at milepost 46.5 that threatened the pavement but never quite damaged the roadway itself. More information here.

BLM Hiring Fire Fighters in High Desert District; Job Vacancies Open:The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District will be hiring seasonal firefighter and fuels technicians to serve in the Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Offices areas. More information here.

Libraries And CFAC Closed November 22 Through November 24 For Thanksgiving: All libraries in the Sweetwater County Library System and the Community Fine Arts Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. More information here.

Groundbreaking For $100 Million UW Science Initiative Facility Set For Friday:University of Wyoming and state elected officials will break ground Friday, November 16th for a new facility that will enable world-class research and education in pillars of Wyoming’s present and future economy. More information here.

Marcus Epps Selected as One of Three Finalists For The 2018 Burlsworth Trophy, Finalists to Be Honored At December 3rdCeremony: Marcus Epps, Wyoming’s senior free safety and team captain, has been named one of the three national finalists for the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy. More information here.

