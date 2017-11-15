Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 15, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming To Host “NO MORE” Game On November 18th Against Fresno State: The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is designating its Saturday, Nov. 18 football game versus Fresno State as a “NO MORE” game to raise awareness for the national campaign “NO MORE, Together We Can End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault”. More information here.

RSHS Speech And Debate Performs Well In Riverton: The Rock Springs Speech and Debate Team competed in Riverton during the weekend. More information here.

MHSC Senior Leader To Serve On National AHA Committee: A senior leader at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has been appointed as a member of the American Hospital Association Committee on Clinical Leadership. More information here.

Police Investigating Theft At Santa Fe Restaurant: The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a theft which occurred at the Santa Fe Restaurant yesterday. More information here.

Some Wyomingites Eligible For Compensation Following Western Union Settlement: Wyomingites who sent payments to scammers using Western Union’s wire transfer service between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017 may now apply for compensation from a $586 million dollar fund administered by the Department of Justice’s Victim Asset Recovery Program. More information here.

Game And Fish Seeks Information On Two Mule Deer Poaching: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information regarding two mule deer that were illegally shot south of Pinedale in recent days. More information here.

Cowgirls Basketball Holds Off The Lady Griz For Second Win: The Wyoming basketball team hit its free throws down the stretch to earn a hard fought 67-62 win over the Montana Lady Griz on Monday night. More information here.

Cowboys Gain Road Win At Oregon State: The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team traveled into Pac-10 country Monday night and came away with a 75-66 road win at Oregon State. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

Sessions said he never lied about communications between Russia, Trump campaign: Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied suggestions Tuesday that he misled Congress in previous appearances before Senate committees in which he was asked about Trump campaign contacts with Russian officials. More information here.

4 killed, others injured in apparently random California shooting spree: Four people were killed and 10 more were wounded in a series of shootings Tuesday morning in rural Northern California. The shootings took place in seven locations, including an elementary school, police said, but no children were killed. The male suspect was killed by police, but his motive is unknown, according to authorities. More information here.

Senate Republicans want to include individual mandate repeal in tax plan: Senate Republicans expect to include a repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate, which requires people to purchase health insurance or face penalties, in their tax plan, complicating the party’s efforts to reshape the tax code by year’s end. More information here.

4th person slain in Tampa neighborhood amid search for apparent serial killer: “This has got to stop”: The man “killed in cold blood” on a Tampa, Florida, street early Tuesday morning was shot from behind in a case that authorities say may be related to a string of unsolved killings that has left a community on edge. More information here.