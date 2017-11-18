Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 18, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- Police Seek Information On Theft At Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse: The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a theft at the Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse restaurant. More information here.
- Reminder: Don’t Move Snow To Roadways And Streets: With the first measurable snowfall in Sweetwater County, many residents will take out their snow shovels and remove snow from their driveways and sidewalks. More information here.
- Rock Springs Gymnastics To Host Open House/Ribbon Cutting At New Facility: Rock Springs Gymnastics is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting tomorrow at their new facility. More information here.
- Bitter Creek Boutique Holiday Craft And Gift Boutique Ends Today: The Bitter Creek Boutique’s Holiday Gift and Craft Boutique takes place today and tomorrow at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Recruiting Firefighters: Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy. More information here.
- 9th Annual Bikes And Bears Begins November 18th: Infinity Power and Controls is preparing for their 9th Annual Bikes and Bears event. More information here.
- Many Local Players Earn All-State Honors: Wyopreps.com has released the names of the athletes to earn High School Football All-State Honors in class 3A,2A and 6-Man Football. View list here.
- Local Players Earn 4A All-Conference Honors: Wyopreps.com has released the names of the athletes to earn High School Football All-Conference Honors in class 4A. View list here.
- City Of Green River Snow Removal Plan: The City of Green River Public Works Department is ready for the winter season. More information here.
- Rock Springs Snow Removal Priority Plan: With snow flying in Rock Springs, snow plows and drivers are at work removing snow from the roadways. More information here.
- Christmas In Downtown: The clip-clop of horses’ feet will be heard throughout Downtown Rock Springs as Small Business Saturday is set for Saturday, November 25 and officially heralds the Christmas shopping season in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.
- Wyoming Meets Fresno State In “Senior Day” Home Game: Two of the teams in contention for the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championship will take the field in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium today. More information here.
- Cowgirls Basketball Stays Perfect With Road Win: The Wyoming basketball team went out on the road for the first time and earned a ten-point win, 61-51, over the Denver Pioneers on Thursday night. More information here.
