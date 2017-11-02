Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 2, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Approves Affiliation Agreement: During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees approved an agreement with members of the University of Utah to extend the Affiliation between to two organizations. More information here.
- American Legion Accepting Halloween Candy For Troops: The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs is currently accepting donations of extra Halloween candy to include in holiday packages for troops overseas. More information here.
- New Subdivision Underway Along Foothill Blvd.: Work is underway for a new housing subdivision on Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns To Take On Little Snake River In Semi-Final Round Friday: The #1West Farson-Eden Pronghorns are at home again this Friday as they take on the #3West ranked Rattlers of Little Snake River in the Semi-Final Round of the 6-Man Playoffs. More information here.
- Bank Of The West To Close Rock Springs Location, Merge With Green River Branch: Bank of the West will close its Rock Springs location and merge with the Green River Branch in the coming months. More information here.
- Four Teens Cited For Alcohol After Reports Of Stealing Lawn Decorations: Four teens were cited for underage consumption of alcohol in Green River after police received reports that the group was stealing lawn decorations Halloween night. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy Golf TO Finish Season In Hawai’i: Coming off its second tournament win this fall, the Cowboy golf team will travel to Lahaina, Maui, Hawai’i for the final tournament of the fall season Friday through Sunday, competing at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational hosted by the University of Hawai’i. More information here.
- The 109th Border War And 50th Battle For The Bronze Boot To Kick Off Saturday: The Border War” are words that every Wyoming and Colorado State fan know. More information here.
- Daylight Savings Time Ends Sunday: People get an extra hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving time ends. More information here.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters 2017 Scarecrow Challenge Winner Announced: Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters announced Rock Springs High School Thespian Troupe as the winner of the 2017 Scarecrow Challenge. More information here.
National & International News:
(Via ABC News)
- NYC terror suspect “wanted to kill as many people as he could”: The man accused of plowing into people on a lower Manhattan bike path Tuesday allegedly was inspired by ISIS videos he watched on his cellphone, according to the criminal complaint against him. More information here.
- Man killed in school hostage standoff was father of student; unclear if armed: For more than six hours on Halloween, first grade teacher Linda Montgomery was held hostage at Castle View Elementary School in Riverside, California. More information here.
