Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 2, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Boars Tusk Magazine Open For Submissions: Boars Tusk, Western Wyoming Community College’s Literary Magazine is open for submissions from local writers, photographers, and artists. More information here.
- Sheriff Mike Lowell Receives Endorsement From RS Chief of Police: The race for Sheriff of Sweetwater County between Mike Lowell and John Grossnickle is less than one week away. More information here.
- Cowboy Joe Club Auction Sets New Record; Raises $495,000 With Wyo4News As Title Sponsor: The 32nd Annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction, sponsored by Wyo4news.com, held on September 28th at Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne, raised a new record of $495,000 for Wyoming Athletics. More information here.
- Hunters Reminded of CWD Transportation and Disposal Regulations:Deer season in the Black Hills is fast approaching and wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are reminding hunters that there are very specific laws and regulations that apply when processing and transporting harvested game animals. More information here.
- Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit and Banquet This Saturday: Cowboys Against Cancer will celebrate its 24th Anniversary this Saturday, November 3rd with a benefit and banquet at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.
Sports:
- Farson-Eden Looks Towards Undefeated in Semi-Final Round of 6-Man Playoffs Today:The (#1W) Farson-Eden Football team is back at home for the final week of the 6-man playoffs this week when they play host to the (#3W) Little Snake River Rattlers today. More information here.
- Logan Wilson Named MW Defensive Player of The Week By College Sports Madness: Wyoming junior linebacker Logan Wilson has been named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week by College Sports Madness for his performance last Friday against Colorado State. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 2, 2018"