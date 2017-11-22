Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017

Here is this morning's most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

  • County Employees Get Choice Of Holiday Cash Or Holiday Time: County employees will have the choice this holiday season between a bonus or additional time off work with a smaller bonus. More information here.

 

  • Railroad Fire East Of Tipton Yesterday:  Fire crews responded to a fire in the Tipton area early this morning. The Red Desert Fire was reported at 12:40 a.m. by a UPRR train that was followed up by multiple calls from travelers on the interstate. More information here.

 

  • Union Pacific To Be Billed For Tipton Fire: Union Pacific Railroad will receive a bill for the cost of suppressing a fire which was caused by rail maintenance last month. More information here.

 

  • Commissioners Approve Affiliation Agreement: An affiliation agreement between the University of Utah and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has officially been approved. More information here.

 

  • Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Mounting Special DUI And Seat Belt Use Patrols Over Thanksgiving Holiday:  The long Thanksgiving holiday weekend is nearly here, and law enforcement throughout Sweetwater County will be working to keep our community safe. More information here.

  • Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition Announces Graduation Of Business Development Manager:  Kayla McDonald, Business Development Manager for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition successfully completed and graduated from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute on November 9, 2017. More information here. 

 

  • Business Council Housing Report Sets Stage For Statewide Plan: A newly released report from the Wyoming Business Council offers a comprehensive look at factors affecting affordable and available housing in all 23 counties. More information here.

 

  • SWCFD Accepting Applications For Training Academy:  Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy. More information here.

 

  • Cowboy Basketball Into Cayman Island Classic Finals: The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team continued with their undefeated ways by defeating Louisiana 70-61  in the the second round of the Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament in Georgetown, Grand Cayman. More information here.

 

  • WWCC Wrestling Defeats Colby Community College: The Western Wyoming Communty College Mustangs Wrestling team defeated the Colby Community College Trojans with a total team score of 48-0. More information here.

 

  • Western Wyoming Community College Athletic Schedule: November 20-25, 2017: View schedule here.

 

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

  • FCC looks to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules: The Federal Communication Commission appears bound to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules prohibiting internet service providers from slowing or blocking certain websites. The action is led by President Donald Trump appointee FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a former commission official and Verizon attorney, who previously said the new Republican majority FCC leadership would “fire up the weed whacker” and dismantle industry regulations. More information here.

 

  • Trump on Roy Moore accusations: “He totally denies it”: President Donald Trump spoke publicly about embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore for the first time Tuesday, saying of the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him: “You have to listen to him also” and “He totally denies it.” More information here.

 

  • John Conyers “vehemently” denies sexual harassment allegations as ethics committee launches probe: Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., is facing a new ethics investigation today after denying a report that alleges he sexually harassed a female aide, leading to a five-figure payout funded by taxpayers. More information here.

 

  • Federal court puts stop to Trump’s transgender military ban: A federal court ordered a halt Tuesday to President Donald Trump‘s order barring openly transgender people from serving in the military. More information here.

 

