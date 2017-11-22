Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 23, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- Former Rock Springs Resident Arrested On Voyeurism Charges: The Lyman Police Department released the following statement on the recent arrest of a former Rock Springs Resident. View statement here.
- Thanksgiving Holiday Closures In Sweetwater County: There are several closures around Sweetwater County in observance of Thanksgiving. More information here.
- Loaves And Fishes Serving Traditional Thanksgiving Meal: Loaves and Fishes Community Soup Kitchen and Pantry will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal for those in need during the holiday. More information here.
- Free Thanksgiving Dinner At American Legion Archie Hay Post 24: American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for the public. More information here.
- Trona Miner Mike Burd Honored For Conservation Work: Green River resident and trona miner, Mike Burd, has been honored by the Wyoming Outdoor Council for his extensive efforts to protect important hunting and outdoor recreation areas in the Wyoming Range. More information here.
- Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County Welcomes New CFO: Longtime hospital employee Tami Love is the new chief financial officer for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Four Cowgirls Reach Double-Figures in Win Over Drake: The Wyoming basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a 75-61 victory over the Drake Bulldogs. More information here.
- Cowboys To Travel To San Jose Saturday: The Wyoming Cowboys will be seeking their eighth win of the season when they travel to San Jose State to face the Spartans this Saturday for the regular-season finale for both teams. More information here.
