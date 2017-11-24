Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 24, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- Sheriff Lowell Describes Sex Offender Registration Laws And Procedures: On Thursday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell addressed concerns expressed on social media regarding several aspects of the requirements and restrictions with which registered sex offenders must comply under state law. More information here.
- Locals Come Together To Help Another: On a day when people think about all that they have to be thankful for, Rock Springs resident Linda Thomas is thankful for a new roof. More information here.
- Small Business Saturday Set For This Saturday: The clip-clop of horses’ feet will be heard throughout Downtown Rock Springs as Small Business Saturday is set for this Saturday, November 25 and officially heralds the Christmas shopping season in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.
- Black Friday Tips From A Local Expert: Black Friday is historically the busiest shopping day of the year. More information here.
- Young At Heart Tree Of Sharing Provides Gift Giving Opportunities: Young at Heart Senior Center is providing an opportunity for members of the community to give back to seniors in need this holiday season. More information here.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Gives Back To Youth In Need: The Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sweetwater County is providing an opportunity for residents of the community to provide children the chance to have a Christmas this holiday season with the Giving Tree. More information here.
- Rock Springs Mayor’s Tree Lighting December 2nd: The Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Rock Springs is set to occur before the annual Holiday Lighted Parade on December 2nd. More information here.
- Mayor’s Tree Lighting In Green River December 1st: The Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Green River is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1st at the Clock Tower in Green River. More information here.
- Holiday Lighted Parade In Rock Springs December 2nd: The Holiday Lighted Parade is set to travel through Downtown Rock Springs starting at 5:30 p.m. on December 2nd. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Recruiting Firefighters: Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboys Offense And Defense Ready For San Jose Saturday: The Pokes have held opponents to 14 points or less in six of 11 games this season, and in the last four consecutive games. More information here.
