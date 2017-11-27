Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 27, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Woman’s Club of Rock Springs Hears From American Legion Speaker, Discusses Holiday House Fundraiser: The general meeting for the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs was held November 21st. A total of 19 members and guests were preset during the meeting. More information here.
- Wyoming Game And Fish Solves Mule Deer Poaching Case: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that they have caught up with the individual who illegally shot a buck mule deer south of Pinedale recently. The buck was killed Sunday, November 12, along the Boulder Lake Road. The mule deer hunting season there closed on October 6. The deer was seized and the individual has been charged with taking a deer out of season and shooting from a public road. More information here.
- Cowboy Football Ends Season With Loss At San Jose State: The 2017 regular season for the Wyoming Cowboys ended with a disappointing 20-17 loss at San Jose State on Saturday. On paper it looked very promising for the Pokes to end the season with eight winds as they were facing a Spartan team that had lost 10-games in-a-row. More information here.
- Cowgirl Basketball Suffers First Loss Against UNI, 55-40: A tough shooting night from the Wyoming basketball team (4-1 overall) led to its first defeat of the season, 55-40, against the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-2 overall) on Saturday. More information here.
- Cowboys Basketball Hosts New Mexico Highlands Today: Wyoming basketball returns to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium for the first time since the season opener hosting New Mexico Highlands on Sunday at 4 p.m. It will mark the Pokes’ fourth game in six days. More information here.
National & International News:
- Sen. Franken is “ashamed” of Tweeden photo, says “she didn’t have any ability to consent”: In Sen. Al Franken‘s first interviews since allegations surfaced of his forcibly kissing one woman before he was a senator and groping different women, the Minnesota Democrat said he is “embarrassed and ashamed.” More information here.
- Conyers steps aside as ranking member of Judiciary Committee amid sexual harassment allegations: Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., who faces allegations of sexual harassment, said he is stepping aside as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee while an ethics investigation is pending. More information here.
- Trump has privately questioned authenticity of Access Hollywood tape, sources say: President Trump has privately questioned the authenticity of the now infamous Access Hollywoodrecording in which he was caught in a vulgar exchange in 2005 with Billy Bush, bragging about his ability to grope women because he’s “a star,” sources confirm to ABC News. More information here.
- President Trump will head to Capitol Hill ahead of Senate tax reform vote: President Donald Trump will head to Capitol Hill Tuesday to meet with Senate Republicans at their weekly policy luncheon, ahead of an expected vote on tax reform this week. More information here.
