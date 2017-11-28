Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 28, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Anglesey Sentencing Continued: The sentencing date has been moved back for a Green River Police Officer who pleaded no contest in the death of a two-year-old boy. Jacob Rollen Anglesey, 35, is now set to appear for sentencing on December 20th and 21st. The hearing was originally set to begin today. More information here.
- Multiple Auto Burglaries in Green River: The Green River Police Department has responded to multiple reports of auto burglaries since Thanksgiving. At least six separate auto burglaries involving nine vehicles have been reported to GRPD since Friday morning. More information here.
- Letters To Santa in Rock Springs: Not only can children in the Rock Springs area send letters to Santa, they will receive a personalized response from the big man himself. A drop box has been placed near the Rock Springs Historical Museum, located at 201 B Street in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Pony Express Christmas Card Ride: The Sweetwater County Pony Express will hold their 16th annual Christmas card ride on December 9th. The cards will be carried by horseback from Green River to Rock Springs. More information here.
- Dog Purchasing Scam Results In $200 Loss: A Green River resident was scammed out of $200 while attempting to purchase a dog from someone out of state. According to the Green River Police reports, Officers responded to the report of a scam shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday. More information here.
- Angel Tree On Display Beginning Dec. 1: The Angel Tree will be on display at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River beginning December 1st. The tree is decorated with ornaments for each resident of Mission at Castle Rock and The Villa. The ornaments include each resident’s wish list for Christmas. More information here.
- 3rd Annual Guns vs. Hoses Basketball Game: The Rock Springs Police Protection Association and the Rock Springs International Association of Fire Fighters recently announced the 3rd Annual Guns vs Hoses Basketball Game to be played at 7 p.m. on December 1st in the Western Wyoming Community College Rushmore Gym. More information here.
- UW Professor Listed Among Most ‘Highly Cited Researchers’: For the fourth consecutive year, Xiaohong Liu has made Clarivade Analytics’ (formerly Thomas Reuters) list as one of the world’s most highly cited researchers in the field of geosciences. Liu, a UW professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science and the Wyoming Excellence Chair in Climate Science, was listed in the prestigious Clarivade Analytics’ Highly Cited Researchers 2017. More information here.
National & International News:
- Michael Flynn’s lawyer meets with members of special counsel’s team, raising specter of plea deal: The lawyer for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn met Monday morning with members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team — the latest indication that both sides are discussing a possible plea deal, ABC News has learned. More information here.
- Roy Moore: Sexual misconduct allegations against me are “completely false,” “malicious”: An impassioned Roy Moore made his return to the campaign trail in Alabama Monday evening with just over two weeks to go before Election Day, insisting sexual misconduct allegations he faces are “completely false.” More information here.
- Defiant Mulvaney pledges to run CFPB “differently” amid leadership fight: Office of Management and Budget director-turned acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Mick Mulvaney detailed the plans he has for the agency Monday, in the midst of an ongoing battle over whether President Donald Trump had the right to make his appointment. More information here.
- Trump makes “Pocahontas” quip at Navajo code talker event, White House denies it is a “slur”: During an Oval Office event honoring Native American code talkers for their service during World War II Monday, President Donald Trump made a quip about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, terming her “Pocahontas” in an aside that received swift backlash shortly afterward. More information here.
- “I’m going to have to be more careful,” Sen. Al Franken said of sexual misconduct allegations : Sen. Al Franken, continuing to express shame and embarrassment amid allegations of sexual misconduct, is “going to have to be more careful” in his public interactions, the Minnesota Democrat told ABC St. Paul affiliate KSTP-TV. More information here.
