Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 29, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Green River Resident Falls Victim To Microsoft Phone Scam: A Green River resident lost thousands of dollars to a scammer claiming to represent Microsoft. More information here.
- Traffic Stop Leads To Major Marijuana Seizure: What started out as a traffic ticket escalated to felony drug charges for a Georgia man over the weekend. More information here.
- Sweetwater County’s Sheriffs Office K9 Huk To Get Body Armor: Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K9 Huk will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest. More information here.
- The Jonah Interagency Office And Pinedale Anticline Project Office Boards Of Directors Set Meeting In December: The Jonah Interagency Office and Pinedale Anticline Project Office Boards of Directors will meet in Cheyenne on Dec. 8. More information here.
- BlackHawk To Perform At The Broadway Theater: 90’s country band BlackHawk recently added a stop at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs to their current tour; they’ll play the theater on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 p.m. More information here.
- Rock Springs Girls Jr. Jazz Basketball Registration Dates: The Rock Springs Girls Junior Jazz Basketball season is fast approaching and there is still time to register to play. More information here.
- Area Coaches Earn Fall Coach Of The Year Awards: The Wyoming Coaches Association has selected their Coaches of the Year for the fall 2017 season. More information here.
- Behind The Scenes Of Nutcracker 17: Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department continues their modern Nutcracker performances, November 30, and December 1 and 2. More information here.
- Rock Springs Library Hosting Author C.M. Wendelboe: Wyoming mystery author C.M. Wendelboe is visiting Rock Springs on Friday, Dec. 8. More information here.
- Registration Open For 9th Annual Bikes And Bears: Registration is open now for Infinity Power and Controls’ 9th Annual Bikes and Bears event. The event was created to give away brand new bikes and teddy bears to kids for the holiday season. More information here.
- Cowgirls Head To Postseason Play: For the first time since 1994, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team is back in postseason play. Following an impressive regular season and a second-place finish in the Mountain West, the Cowgirls are set to participate in the 2017 National Invitational Volleyball Championship. More information here.
- WWCC Athletic Schedule: November 27-December 2, 2017: View schedule here.
- Local High Schedule Sports Schedule: November 27-December 2, 2017: View schedule here.
National & International News:
- Breaking News Today host Matt Lauer fired for alleged “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace”: Matt Lauer, longtime NBC Today show host, has been fired for alleged “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” His visibly shaken Today co-host, Savannah Guthrie, reported the news at the top of the morning show Wednesday. More information here.
- Moore accuser fires back in emotional letter: ‘I am telling the truth, and you should have the decency to admit it’: One of Roy Moore‘s accusers fired back at him on Tuesday in an emotional letter released to AL.com. Leigh Corfman, who was 14 years old when she says Moore, then 32, initiated a sexual encounter with her, accused the 70-year-old Alabama Senate candidate of preying on her and said she stands by “every word” of her account, first published in The Washington Post earlier this month. More information here.
- North Korea says it tested new, nuclear-capable ICBM that can reach continental US: North Korea said that the intercontinental ballistic missile it launched Tuesday is a new, nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the entire continental U.S. More information here.
- Trump predicts success of Senate tax plan as budget committee clears path for vote; CBO says tax plan hits lower incomes the hardest, increases deficit $1.4 trillion: President Donald Trump evaluated Tuesday the prospects of the Senate passing the Republican’s long-desired tax overhaul, predicting a victory for the Republican-backed Senate bill and lambasting Democrats for being “all talk.” More information here.
- Tampa Police make arrest in serial shooting case: Residents can sleep better in Tampa. An arrest has been made in connection with a series of killings in the Seminole Heights area of the Florida City. More information here.
- Judge’s ruling leaves Trump’s pick at helm of CFPB : A federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of President Donald Trump in the fight over who has the legal right to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). More information here.
- Another former staffer accuses Rep. John Conyers of sexual misconduct : Veteran Rep. John Conyers is facing a fresh round of sexual misconduct allegations, with a former staffer saying he made unwanted sexual advances toward her. More information here.
- Air Force review finds “several dozen” more cases like Texas church shooter: An Air Force review has found “several dozen” cases where the service failed to provide information about criminal convictions to the FBI database used in the background checks for gun purchases. More information here.
