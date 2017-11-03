Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 3, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium Rededication Ceremony To Be Held Today:The Rededication Ceremony for Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium will take place today, Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m. More information here.
- Fire Extinguisher And Smoke Alarm Recall: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a safety recall impacting more than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada. More information here.
- Business Council Launches Grown In Wyoming: The Wyoming Business Council has officially launched Grown in Wyoming, a program designed to open new markets for Wyoming farmers and ranchers and expand local food options for consumers. More information here.
- Green River Lady Wolves Swim Team To Compete At State This Weekend: The Green River Lady Wolves Girls Swim team are in Gillette today as they compete in the 4A State Swim Meet. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Experiences Four Wildfires In Four Days: The Sweetwater County Fire Department has responded to four wildland fires in the last four days. More information here.
- Rock Springs Lady Tigers Swim Team To Compete At State Today: The Rock Springs Lady Tigers Girls Swim team will be in Gillette today as they compete in the 4A State Swim Meet. More information here.
- High School Juniors And Seniors Invited To Attend Preview Day At WWCC: Western Wyoming Community College will host high school juniors and seniors for fall preview day on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017. More information here.
- Wyoming Game And Fish Seeking Information On Deer And Elk Poached Near Baggs: Wyoming Game and Fish Department Baggs Game Warden Kim Olson is seeking information on one deer and two elk poached in Elk Hunt Area 21. More information here.
- Veterans Encouraged To Visit Veterans Services Office: The Veteran Services Offices would like to remind all veterans that free assistance is available to help them connect with their earned benefits. More information here.
- The Annual Red Tie Gala CanAm Raffle Tickets Are Now Available: The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala CanAm Raffle tickets are now available for $100 each. More information here.
- Green River Wolves To Face Torrington In Semi-Final Round Tonight: The #2West Green River Wolves will travel east this Friday to take on the #1East Torrington Trailblazers in the Semi-Final round of the Class 3A Playoffs. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy Offense And Defense Ready For Border War On Saturday: The UW defense has been very disruptive, leading the conference in both tackles for loss. More information here.
- Agencies Working Together To Solve Burglaries: In response to recent burglaries, local law enforcement agencies in Southwest Wyoming are pooling resources and sharing information. More information here.
- A Salute To Veterans: Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11th and we’re saluting those men and women who have served or are currently serving. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Public Health Reminds People To Be Aware Of Tularemia: Sweetwater County Public Health would like to remind hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts to be aware of tularemia while enjoying the outdoors. More information here.
National & International News:
- Poll: 49 percent of Americans think Trump likely committed a crime: About half of respondents in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll suspect that President Donald Trumphimself broke the law during the presidential campaign and just three in 10 Americans think that alleged wrongdoing ends with those who were charged this week by the special counsel. More information here.
- Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair: In an address from the Rose Garden at the White House Thursday, President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Jerome H. Powell as the next chair of the Federal Reserve. More information here.
