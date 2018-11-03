Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 3, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Five RSHS Band Members Will Appear in National Thanksgiving Day Parade: Five members of the Rock Springs High School Tiger Marching Band will be performing in the ABC/Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade taking place in Philadelphia. More information here.
- Doug Cubbinson to Present “Pyramid of Honor”: Western Wyoming Community College will host Doug Cubbinson, who will present “Pyramid of Honor” on November 15th at 7 pm in room 1302. More information here.
Sports:
- Lady Wolves Finish Second, Lady Tigers Seventh At 4A State High School Swimming And Diving Meet: The Girls 4A State High School Swimming and Diving meet wrapped up yesterday afternoon. More information here.
- State Volleyball Results After Day One: View results here.
- Cowgirls Soccer Falls in Overtime to New Mexico to End Season: The Wyoming soccer team (12-4-4 overall, 7-2-2 MW) had its season ended with a tough goal in the second overtime period, 2-1, against the New Mexico Lobos (13-5-2 overall, 7-2-2 MW) on Thursday afternoon. More information here.
- Veterans Lead Shorthanded Pokes In Exhibition Victory Over Colorado Christian: Sophomore Hunter Maldonado, senior Jordan Naughton and senior Nyaires Redding combined for 35 points to lead the Cowboys past Colorado Christian 72-69 in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Thursday evening. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
