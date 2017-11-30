Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 30, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Federal Parolee In Heroin Death Case Arrested In Rock Springs: A fugitive wanted by the US Marshals Service was arrested in Rock Springs Tuesday. More information here.
- Another Microsoft Phone Scam Repeated In Green River: The Green River Police Department has received another report of a Microsoft phone scam targeting a local resident. More information here.
- Enroll Wyoming Events In Rock Springs Dec. 7th & 8th: Enroll Wyoming navigators will be in Rock Springs on December 7th and 8th to help residents enroll for health insurance during the enrollment period. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Beverages Aims To Feed The Hungry: This holiday season Western Wyoming Beverages is not only aiming to quench your thirst, they’re also aiming to feed the hungry. More information here.
- Local MMA Fighter To Compete At CFFC 69: It’s brutal. It’s violent. And yet, it’s exciting, edge of your seat action. Cage fights are prime-time TV events, and mixed martial arts is a high dollar industry. Far from the spotlight of the UFC, everyday Americans are stepping into the cage. For one Sweetwater County resident, there is nothing he likes more. More information here.
- The Polar Express At Broadway Theater Friday and Saturday: Special showings of the movie “The Polar Express” will be held at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday and Saturday. More information here.
- Cowgirls Basketball Drops 50-46 Contest Against Montana State: Despite outscoring Montana State in the final two quarters, the Wyoming basketball team fell short in its comeback with a four-point loss, 50-46, against the Bobcats on Wednesday morning. More information here.
- Seven Cowboys Earn All-Mountain West Honors: The Mountain West Conference released its 2017 All-Conference Football Team on Wednesday and seven Wyoming Cowboys were honored. More information here.
- Pokes Off To Vegas For Cliff Keen Invite: The Wyoming wrestling team will make its way to Las Vegas this weekend to face one of the nation’s toughest fields outside of the NCAA Championships. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Recruiting Firefighters For Training Academy: Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy. More information here.
National and International News:
- Nikki Haley: North Korea missile launch “brings the world closer to war”: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley offered a strong warning to North Korea on Wednesday, saying at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that the North Korean regime would be “utterly destroyed” if war breaks out. More information here.
- Congress grapples with sexual harassment, votes to require workplace training: Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill continue to grapple with the issue of sexual assault in Congress as pressure mounts on Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., to resign over multiple sexual harassment allegations. More information here.
- Kushner met with special counsel earlier this month, conversation focused on Flynn: President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner met earlier this month with members of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s staff as part of the ongoing probe into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election, sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirm to ABC News. More information here.
- Trump rallies support for “once in a lifetime” tax reform opportunity: With a Senate vote looming on Republicans’ long-sought tax reform aspirations, President Donald Trumpgave the party’s plan one final pep rally in Missouri Wednesday as he implored Congress to deliver on the “once in a lifetime opportunity.” More information here.
