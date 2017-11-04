Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 4, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- 5th Annual Muley Fanatic Foundation Cowboy Christmas Ball December 9th: The Southwest Wyoming chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation is hosting their 5th Annual Cowboy Christmas ball on December 9th at the Pavillion in Green River. More information here.
- Outdoor Recreation Task Force Report Released: The Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Task Force has released its report. Governor Mead announced the formation of the Task Force last year. More information here.
- Grand Teton National Park Special Use Permit Fee Adjusted For 2018: Grand Teton National Park’s Special Use Permit fee schedule will be adjusted for 2018. More information here.
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Class 93 Commissioned: The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy. More information here.
- Candlelight Remembrance Service November 12th: Hospice of Sweetwater County is hosting its annual Candlelight Remembrance Service on November 12, 2017. More information here.
