Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 4, 2017

TOPICS:

November 4, 2017

Morning News Roundup 1st Bank

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

1st bank food drive

Local News:

  • 5th Annual Muley Fanatic Foundation Cowboy Christmas Ball December 9th: The Southwest Wyoming chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation is hosting their 5th Annual Cowboy Christmas ball on December 9th at the Pavillion in Green River. More information here.
  • Outdoor Recreation Task Force Report Released: The Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Task Force has released its report. Governor Mead announced the formation of the Task Force last year. More information here.
  • Grand Teton National Park Special Use Permit Fee Adjusted For 2018: Grand Teton National Park’s Special Use Permit fee schedule will be adjusted for 2018. More information here.
  • Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Class 93 Commissioned: The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy. More information here.
  • Candlelight Remembrance Service November 12th: Hospice of Sweetwater County is hosting its annual Candlelight Remembrance Service on November 12, 2017. More information here.

Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 4, 2017"

Leave a Reply