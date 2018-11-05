Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 5, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Sheriff Describes Saturday’s Search For Terry Meador: In a special release yesterday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell provided details of Saturday’s search for Terry Meador in the Pine Mountain area south of Rock Springs. More information here.
- Sweetwater Family Resource Center to Host “Dancing With The Local Stars” This Friday: Friday, November 9th the Sweetwater Family Resource Center will be hosting their annual fundraiser to help end homelessness in Sweetwater County “Dancing with the Local Stars”. More information here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: November 6, 2018: View agenda here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: November 6, 2018: View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: November 6, 2018: View agenda here.
- Young at Heart Community Center Calendar for 11/5-11/9: View calendar here.
- American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 to Host 2ndAnnual Veteran’s Freedom Race Saturday: On Saturday, November 10th starting at 9:30 am the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host their 2nd Annual Veteran’s Freedom Race. More information here.
Sports:
- State Volleyball Final Results: View results here.
- Cowboy Wrestling Crowns Nine at Cowboy Open: Nine members of the Wyoming wrestling team took home titles at the season-opening Cowboy Open on Saturday at War Memorial Field-house in Laramie. More information here.
- Wyoming Football Coach Bohl’s Comments After Saturday’s Win Over Spartans: The Wyoming Cowboys won their second straight game yesterday, 24-9 over San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. More information here.
