Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 5, 2018

November 5, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Local:

  • Sheriff Describes Saturday’s Search For Terry Meador: In a special release yesterday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell provided details of Saturday’s search for Terry Meador in the Pine Mountain area south of Rock Springs. More information here.

 

  • Sweetwater Family Resource Center to Host “Dancing With The Local Stars” This Friday: Friday, November 9th the Sweetwater Family Resource Center will be hosting their annual fundraiser to help end homelessness in Sweetwater County “Dancing with the Local Stars”. More information here.

 

 

 

 

 

  • American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 to Host 2ndAnnual Veteran’s Freedom Race Saturday: On Saturday, November 10th starting at 9:30 am the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host their 2nd Annual Veteran’s Freedom Race. More information here.

 

 

 

Sports:

 

  • Cowboy Wrestling Crowns Nine at Cowboy Open: Nine members of the Wyoming wrestling team took home titles at the season-opening Cowboy Open on Saturday at War Memorial Field-house in Laramie. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Football Coach Bohl’s Comments After Saturday’s Win Over Spartans: The Wyoming Cowboys won their second straight game yesterday, 24-9 over San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. More information here.

 

 

