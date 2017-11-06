Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 6, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- 5th Annual Muley Fanatic Foundation Cowboy Christmas Ball December 9th: The Southwest Wyoming chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation is hosting their 5th Annual Cowboy Christmas ball on December 9th at the Pavillion in Green River. More information here.
- Outdoor Recreation Task Force Report Released: The Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Task Force has released its report. Governor Mead announced the formation of the Task Force last year. More information here.
- Grand Teton National Park Special Use Permit Fee Adjusted For 2018: Grand Teton National Park’s Special Use Permit fee schedule will be adjusted for 2018. More information here.
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Class 93 Commissioned: The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy. More information here.
- Candlelight Remembrance Service November 12th: Hospice of Sweetwater County is hosting its annual Candlelight Remembrance Service on November 12, 2017. More information here.
- Farson-Eden And Mountain View Into Football Championship Games: A couple of area teams have moved into the championship games of the classification next Friday and Saturday in Laramie. More information here.
- Cowboys And Cowgirls Basketball Both Win Exhibition Openers: Both the Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball seasons got off to a decent start Friday night as both where winners in the exhibition games played at the AA in Laramie. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: November 7, 2017: Click here to view agenda.
- Green River City Council Agenda: November 7, 2017: Click here to view agenda.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting Agenda: November 7, 2017: Click here to view agenda.
- Tales For Daylight Savings Time: With daylight saving time ending at 2 a.m., people are reminded to set their clocks back by an hour tonight. More information here.
National & International News:
- 26 dead, 20 injured in massacre at rural Texas church in worst mass shooting in state’s history: At least 26 people were killed and 20 others were injured when a gunman stormed a church in rural Texas with a rifle Sunday morning, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt and the Texas Department of Public Safety said. More information here.
- Poll: A year after his surprise election, 65 percent say Trump’s achieved little: A year after his surprise election victory, President Donald Trump is underperforming expectations and lagging behind his predecessors, with the lowest job approval of any postwar president at this point in office, broad distrust across a range of issues and majority belief that he’s not delivering on his campaign promises. More information here.
