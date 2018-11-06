Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 6, 2018

November 6, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local:

  • 13 GRHS Band Members Will Appear in National Thanksgiving Day Parade: 13 Green River High School band members will be preforming in the ABC/Dunnkin’ Donuts National Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More information here.

 

  • Sweetwater County Sheriff Candidate John Grossnickle Announces Endorsement From The Fraternal Order of Police: The race for Sheriff of Sweetwater County between John Grossnickle and Mike Lowell ends today as Tuesday, November 6th is Election Day. More information here.

 

  • Rock Springs Mayor Candidate Ryan Greene Announces Endorsement: The race for Mayor of Rock Springs between Ryan Greene and Tim Kaumo is today as Tuesday, November 6th is election day. More information here.

 

  • Five Questions With: John Grossnickle & Mike Lowell; Candidates for Sweetwater County Sheriff: View responses here.

 

  • Five Questions With: Ryan Greene & Tim Kaumo; Candidates for Rock Springs Mayor: View responses here.

 

  • Five Questions With: Mark Peterson & Pete Rust; Candidates for Green River Mayor: View responses here.

 

  • Five Questions With: Joe Barbuto, Randall “Doc” Wendling, Reid West, Jeffrey Smith, Roy Lloyd; Candidates for Sweetwater County Commissioner: View responses here.

 

