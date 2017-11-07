Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 7, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- City of Green River Releases Statement on Employee Death: The City of Green River has released a statement about the death of a City employee following a workplace accident in September. More information here.
- Cowboys Against Cancer Raised Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars: Cowboys Against Cancer raised hundreds of thousands of dollars this weekend to benefit local cancer patients. According to Cowboys Against Cancer founder Margaret Parry, the banquet and benefit held Saturday night raised at least $390,000 with donations continuing to come in from generous donors. After taking a break from the banquet and benefit in 2015, Parry says Cowboys Against Cancer plans to host the event again next year. More information here.
- Green River Schools Participate in Holiday Cards for Heroes Program: Schools in Green River are participating in the Holiday Cards for Heroes program sponsored by the VFW. To keep this tradition alive, people are encouraged to wish the troops a happy holiday by sending cards. Parents are asked to bring the cards to their student’s school by Tuesday, November 28th. More information here.
- Rock Springs Fire Department Sponsoring Toys For Kids: The Rock Springs Fire Department will once again be sponsoring the Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs. For decades the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting toys that are donated by the kind hearted citizens of our community so that all children are able to receive a Christmas gift. More information here.
- Fundraiser To Benefit Local Toddler with Leukemia: Seniors from the Rock Spring High School Health Academy will host a fundraiser today to benefit a Rock Springs toddler who was diagnosed with Leukemia. Three seniors from the Rock Springs High School Health Academy will be at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1687 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs serving up food for a cause from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7th. More information here.
- Waves with Heroes This Saturday: The Rock Springs High School Girls Swimming and Diving Team will go head to head against local heroes as part of a fundraiser this weekend. On Saturday, members of the swimming and diving team will compete against members of local law enforcement and firefighting agencies during the Waves with Heroes event. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Rock Springs High School Swimming Pool. More information here.
- Enzi, Barrasso Congratulate Wyoming’s Lois Van Mark and Chad Rupe on USDA Appointments: Today, U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., congratulated Torrington’s Lois Van Mark and Douglas’ Chad Rupe on their new roles within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). More information here.
National & International News:
- Texas church shooter “was there to kill everybody,” source says: The investigation continues into the mass shooting at a rural Texas church Sunday that killed 26 people, and now authorities have reviewed footage from inside the building as the rampage was unfolding. More information here.
- Air Force failed to report Texas suspect’s convictions to FBI: The Air Force failed to submit information about Texas church shooting suspect Devin Kelley‘s convictions to the FBI, the Air Force said today. Had the conviction information been entered into the NCIC, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System should have prevented the sale of the firearms Kelley purchased, law enforcement sources said. More information here.
