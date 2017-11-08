Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 8, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Last night the Rock Springs City Council got an updated from Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport briefing from manger Devon Burbaker. More information here.
- Area Swimmers Earn All-State Honors: Wyopreps.com has released the names for the Wyoming High School Girls Swimming All-State Swimmers. Three local swimmers have made the list. More information here.
- Many Local Players Make Wyoming High School Volleyball All-State Honors: Wyopreps.com has released the names for the Wyoming High School Volleyball All-State Players. Many local players have made the list. More information here.
- Rock Springs Chamber Of Commerce Releases Statement About Advertisement Solicitor: The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has released the following statement about the solicitation efforts of an advertising company towards local Businesses. More information here.
- High School Sports Schedule: November 6-11, 2017: Schedule here.
- Western Wyoming Athletics Schedule: November 6-11, 2017: Schedule here.
- Many Local Volleyball Players Earn All-Conference Honors: Wyopreps.com has released the names for the Wyoming High School Volleyball All-Conference Players. Many local players have made the list. More information here.
National & International News:
- Democrats win governor’s races in Virginia, New Jersey: Democrats scored a pair of major gubernatorial victories Tuesday, based on ABC News’ analysis of the exit poll and analysis of the vote, landing new governors in New Jersey and Virginia as the party attempted to showcase resilience one year after President Donald Trump‘s surprise election victory. More information here.
- Trump warns Kim ‘regime in grave danger … we will not be intimidated’: Invoking an alliance with South Korea “forged in the crucible of war,” President Donald Trump warned the nuclear-armed North Korean regime “not to underestimate us” and called on all nations to “deny it any form of support, supply, or acceptance.” More information here.
