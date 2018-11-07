Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 7, 2018

November 7, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local:

  • Sweetwater County General Election Results (Unofficial): The Wyoming General Election was held yesterday and the unofficial results for Sweetwater County have been posted. More information here.

 

  • Airport Budget Amendment Not Passed By County Commission: Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will not receive funding support from the County after their budget amendment failed to pass with a 3-2 vote in the county commissioner’s meeting yesterday. More information here.

 

  • BLM Hiring Fire Fighters in High Desert District: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District will be hiring seasonal firefighter and fuels technicians to serve in the Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Offices areas. More information here.

 

