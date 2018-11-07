Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Sweetwater County General Election Results (Unofficial): The Wyoming General Election was held yesterday and the unofficial results for Sweetwater County have been posted. More information here.
- Airport Budget Amendment Not Passed By County Commission: Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will not receive funding support from the County after their budget amendment failed to pass with a 3-2 vote in the county commissioner’s meeting yesterday. More information here.
- BLM Hiring Fire Fighters in High Desert District: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District will be hiring seasonal firefighter and fuels technicians to serve in the Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Offices areas. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 7, 2018"