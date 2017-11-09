Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 9, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns To Take On Kaycee At State Saturday: The number 1West ranked Farson-Eden Pronghorns will make the trip east to Laramie this Saturday as they take on the number 1East ranked Kaycee Buckaroos. More information here.
- Veterans Day Breakfast Served At American Legion, Flag Ceremonies To Follow: A breakfast for all veterans will be served at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs on Veterans Day. More information here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces October Volunteers Of The Month-Dominion Energy: The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their October Volunteers of the Month – the staff from Dominion Energy. More information here.
- University Of Wyoming Cross Country Travel To Utah For NCAA Mountain Regional: The University of Wyoming cross country team will face a tough field of competition once again on Friday, heading to Logan, Utah. More information here.
- Rock Springs Historical Museum To Host Cemetery Walking Tour Reception: The Rock Springs Historical Museum Board is hosting a reception on Thursday, November 16. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Signs Four Wrestlers: Head coach Mark Branch and the Cowboy wrestling program added four new recruits on Wednesday. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboys Football To Play Air Force In 56th Meeting Saturday: A matchup of two long-time Front Range Rivals, the Wyoming Cowboys and Air Force Falcons, will be featured on Saturday. More information here.
- Coat Bank Accepting Donations: The Rock Springs Housing Authority coat bank is currently accepting donations of heavy winter coats. More information here.
- Mountain View Buffalos To Face Glenrock Herders For 2A State Finals: The number 1West ranked Mountain View Buffalos will make the trip east to Laramie this Friday as they take on the number 1East ranked Glenrock Herders for the 2A State Title. More information here.
- Barasso Joins Bipartisan Bill To Safeguard National Security: Press release provide by U.S. Senator John Barrasso’s Office. Click here to view.
National & International News:
- Video shows Texas gunman methodically executed churchgoers, source says: The man who authorities say gunned down worshipers at a rural Texas church on Sunday was seen on video methodically walking into the pews and executing his victims, a law enforcement official told ABC News. More information here.
- House GOP tax plan would add $1.7 trillion to deficit: CBO: The House Republican-backed tax plan released last week would add $1.7 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to a new review by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. More information here.
