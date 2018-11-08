Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 8, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

MHSC Celebrates 125 Years Today: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County celebrates its 125th birthday today. More information here.

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Tip Top Search and Rescue Successful in Search for Missing Hunter: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing hunter was successful. More information here.

Green River City Council Proclaim November as Epilepsy Awareness Month: In the Green River City Council Meeting this past Tuesday, Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed November of 2018 as Epilepsy Awareness Month. More information here.

Three Moose From Mountain View Now Have A New Home: On October 30 wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, along with the help of the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain View Police Department, Town of Mountain View Maintenance Department, and Union Wireless Employees, moved a cow and two calf moose out of the town limits to the Lonetree area. More information here.

Sports:

Cowgirls Dominate In Season Opening Win: The Wyoming Cowgirls played tremendous defense in their season-opening game, an 80-33 victory over Chadron State last night in Laramie. Wyoming limited the Eagles to 27.5 percent (14-of-51) shooting from the field, forced 29 turnovers and collected 18 steals, which is tied for ninth-most steals in a game in school history. More information here.

