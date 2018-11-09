Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 9, 2018

TOPICS:

November 9, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Local:

  • RSPD Responds To Rock Springs High School Lockdown: According to a release from the Rock Springs Police Department, on Thursday, November 8, at approximately 8:44 a.m. Student Resource Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the Rock Springs High School in reference to a student causing a disturbance. More information here.

 

  • BLM Replaces Damaged Culvert, Reopens Bird Canyon Road: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) replaced a collapsed culvert and reopened the access road in Bird Canyon in Sublette County, November 7th. More information here.

 

  • Game and Fish Seeks Tips On Moose Poached Near Saratoga: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking tips about a cow moose that was shot and abandoned in the vicinity of Jack Creek near Saratoga sometime before Oct. 26. More information here.

 

  • Information Sought in Poaching Cases: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information that will lead to the apprehension of the individual(s) responsible for the poaching of two bull elk and a white-tailed deer in northwest Sheridan County. More information here.

 

  • Groundbreaking For $100 Million UW Science Initiative Facility Set For November 16thUniversity of Wyoming and state elected officials will break ground Friday, November 16th for a new facility that will enable world-class research and education in pillars of Wyoming’s present and future economy. More information here.

 

 

Sports:

  • Farson-Eden To Play Burlington For State Title Today: The Farson-Eden Football team will be in Laramie tomorrow, Friday, November 9th, for the final week of the 6-man season this week when they play the Burlington Huskies for the State Title. More information here.

 

  • Cowboys Head West For Showdown With Oregon State: The Cowboys head west for the second-straight season to take on the Oregon State Beavers in a Saturday afternoon matinee at 1 pm. More information here.

 

  • Cowboys Head To New York For Northeast Duals: The 21st ranked Wyoming wrestling team opens its 2018-19 dual season this week as it heads to Troy, NY to compete in the Northeast Duals on Saturday. More information here.

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 9, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.