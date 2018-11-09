Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 9, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- RSPD Responds To Rock Springs High School Lockdown: According to a release from the Rock Springs Police Department, on Thursday, November 8, at approximately 8:44 a.m. Student Resource Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the Rock Springs High School in reference to a student causing a disturbance. More information here.
- BLM Replaces Damaged Culvert, Reopens Bird Canyon Road: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) replaced a collapsed culvert and reopened the access road in Bird Canyon in Sublette County, November 7th. More information here.
- Game and Fish Seeks Tips On Moose Poached Near Saratoga: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking tips about a cow moose that was shot and abandoned in the vicinity of Jack Creek near Saratoga sometime before Oct. 26. More information here.
- Information Sought in Poaching Cases: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information that will lead to the apprehension of the individual(s) responsible for the poaching of two bull elk and a white-tailed deer in northwest Sheridan County. More information here.
- Groundbreaking For $100 Million UW Science Initiative Facility Set For November 16th: University of Wyoming and state elected officials will break ground Friday, November 16th for a new facility that will enable world-class research and education in pillars of Wyoming’s present and future economy. More information here.
Sports:
- Farson-Eden To Play Burlington For State Title Today: The Farson-Eden Football team will be in Laramie tomorrow, Friday, November 9th, for the final week of the 6-man season this week when they play the Burlington Huskies for the State Title. More information here.
- Cowboys Head West For Showdown With Oregon State: The Cowboys head west for the second-straight season to take on the Oregon State Beavers in a Saturday afternoon matinee at 1 pm. More information here.
- Cowboys Head To New York For Northeast Duals: The 21st ranked Wyoming wrestling team opens its 2018-19 dual season this week as it heads to Troy, NY to compete in the Northeast Duals on Saturday. More information here.
