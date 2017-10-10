Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 10, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Green River Resident Loses Money In Online Loan Scam: A Green River resident lost approximately $2,000 after filling out a loan application online. The victim was instructed to purchase gift cards and provide the numbers on the back to the scammer in order to pay for fees and taxes. More information here.
- Residents Encouraged To Check Unclaimed Property Fund: Wyoming residents are encouraged to see if they own any of the $60 million worth of funds left unclaimed in a state fund. The Unclaimed Property Fund consists of money that is left behind and turned over to the state to hold for the rightful owners. More information here.
- New App Makes Hunter Check Stations More Efficient: Hunters passing through check stations this fall can expect a quicker, more efficient process in having their harvested big game animal checked thanks to new Wyoming Game and Fish Department technology. Wildlife managers at check stations will be using a mobile application to scan the QR code on the carcass coupon or hunting license. More information here.
- Olate Dogs Performing in Rock Springs: The Olate Dogs, winners of America’s Got Talent season seven, will be in Rock Springs on October 19th. The group includes rescue dogs performing tricks which amaze audiences all over the country. More information here.
- Search Warrant Leads To Two Arrests: Two people were arrested over the weekend on drug related charges following the execution of a search warrant. Patricia Groshelle, 60 of Rock Springs, and Glen Pipkin, 58 of Rock Springs, were arrested for possession of oxycodone and possession and marijuana. More information here.
- ‘Brake for Breakfast’ Cancer Awareness Event: The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is raising awareness for cancer prevention with a “Brake for Breakfast” at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. “Brake for Breakfast” is a free event from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Cancer Center entrance behind Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Medical Office Building at 1180 College Drive. More information here.
National & International News:
- Pence’s flights to and from Indianapolis Colts game that he left in protest cost nearly $250,000: The weekend trip Vice President Mike Pence took to see the Indianapolis Colts play in his home state — which he later left in protest after players did not stand for the national anthem — cost taxpayers nearly $250,000, according to an ABC News estimate. More information here.
- Eleven dead, thousands evacuated as wildfires tear through California wine country: At least 11 people have died in raging California wildfires.m More information here.
