Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Westmoreland Coal Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection: Westmoreland Coal Company, with an area mine in Kemmerer, announced today that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. More information here.
- County Commission Candidates to Meet in Forum Today: Tomorrow, the candidates for Sweetwater County Commission will meet in the second of three scheduled political forums to take place in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Museum Celebrating Dia de los Muertos: The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Edgar Romero, a Hispanic resident of Green River, partnered again to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). More information here.
- America’s Top Young Magicians to Perform at the Broadway Theater: This November three of America’s top young magicians will be taking the stage at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs in the award-winning show, “Trick Trio”. More information here.
- SW Regional Airport Adds Additional Flights to Accommodate Growth: For the twenty-first consecutive month Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport experienced significant passenger growth in September. More information here.
Sports:
- Rock Springs Tigers Back at Home Friday When They Host Cheyenne East: The 3-4 Rock Springs Tigers Football team will be back at home Friday night for game number eight of the season when they face the 6-1 Cheyenne East Thunderbirds. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 10, 2018"