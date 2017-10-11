Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 11, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Double Fatal Crash Near Lyman: Two Idaho residents died in a crash on I-80 near Lyman Monday. More information here.
- Volleyball Teams Hear From Cancer Survivor Gwen Allgaier: Allgaier spoke to the volleyball players Oct. 3 during the Servin’ Up A Cure banquet sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.
- 5th Annual Digital Citizenship Family Night And Chili Cook-off: Eastside Elementary School is hosting the fifth annual Digital Citizenship Family Night and Chili Cook-off on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. More information here.
- Rock Springs Little Squirts Basketball Begins Monday, Youth Development Basketball Registration Extended: Rock Springs Civic Center youth Basketball programs to begin soon with spots still available in the Youth Developmental Program. More information here.
- Green River Wolves To Play Both Casper High Schools: The hGreen River Wolves play host to both High Schools from Casper this week. More information here.
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns Volleyball To Play One Home And One Away This Week: The Farson-Eden Pronghorns are both at home and away this week. More information here.
- Rock Springs Tigers Volleyball To Play Two Home Games This Week: The Rock Springs Tigers Volleyball team will play host to two Casper schools this week. More information here.
- RSPD Continues To Search For Missing Person: The Rock Springs Police Department is still seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing man. More information here.
- Farson-Eden Pronghorn Jamboree Results: The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorn Jamboree wrapped up Saturday with Meeteetse taking home the win in the Silver Bracket and Encampment in the Gold Bracket. Full results here.
- Wyoming Delegation Applauds Decision To End Clean Power Plan Regulation: The Wyoming delegation applauded Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for signing a proposed rule today to withdraw the Clean Power Plan. More information here.
- 1st Bank Baby Food Formula Drive: 1st Bank of Rock Springs is hosting its annual Baby Food and Formula Drive through the end of November. More information here.
- GRHS Theater Department Presents “The Woman In Black”: The Green River High School Performing Arts Department is starting off their 2017-2018 season with the mystery/thriller The Woman In Black. More information here.
- Game And Fish Seeks Information On Two Elk Poachings On Little Mountain: Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River Game Warden Gary Boyd is seeking information to solve two elk poaching cases. More information here.
- Hunters Asked To Return Radio Collars: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging anyone who finds or harvests an animal with a radio collar or transmitter to return it. More information here.
National & International News:
- Thousands flee as wildfires ravage California; at least 15 killed: Massive wildfires sweeping through parts of California have killed at least 15 people and damaged more than 1,500 residences and other buildings, according to authorities. More information here.
