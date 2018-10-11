Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 11, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- United Way Receives Dominion Energy Grant for Reading Program: United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) was awarded an $8,000 grant from Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to increase the time parents spend reading out loud with their children. More information here.
- WWCC to Host Political Forum Today: Today at 7 pm Western Wyoming Community College will be hosting a political forum. More information here.
- WWCC To Host Geology Expo: Western’s Geology Program will host a Geology Expo in the Atrium on October 27th from 10AM-4PM. More information here.
- BLM Winterizes Fontenelle Creek Campground Water System: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer Field Office is winterizing water systems at the Fontenelle Creek Campground. More information here.
- 11thAnnual Trunk or Treat this Saturday in Green River: On Saturday, October 13th from 11 am to 1 pm The Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency will host their 11th Annual Trunk or Treat. More information here.
- Enzi Applauds Senate Passage Of Major Water Infrastructure Bill Shepherded By Barrasso: The Senate passed legislation today with strong bipartisan support that would help local communities improve access to water for drinking, waste treatment and irrigation. More information here.
Sports:
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns Look to Continue Undefeated Season as They Travel to Burlington Friday: The Farson-Eden Football team will be on the road this week when they travel north to Burlington take on the Burlington Huskies. More information here.
- This Week’s WyoPreps High School Football Poll Released: View poll here.
- Cowboys and Bulldogs to Meet Saturday in Fresno: The Wyoming Cowboys return to the road this Saturday to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in a Mountain West Conference cross-divisional match-up. More information here.
