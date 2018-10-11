Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 11, 2018

TOPICS:

October 11, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Local:

  • United Way Receives Dominion Energy Grant for Reading Program: United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) was awarded an $8,000 grant from Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to increase the time parents spend reading out loud with their children. More information here.

 

  • WWCC to Host Political Forum Today: Today at 7 pm Western Wyoming Community College will be hosting a political forum. More information here.

 

  • WWCC To Host Geology Expo: Western’s Geology Program will host a Geology Expo in the Atrium on October 27th from 10AM-4PM. More information here.

 

  • BLM Winterizes Fontenelle Creek Campground Water System: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer Field Office is winterizing water systems at the Fontenelle Creek Campground. More information here.

 

  • 11thAnnual Trunk or Treat this Saturday in Green River: On Saturday, October 13th from 11 am to 1 pm The Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency will host their 11th Annual Trunk or Treat. More information here.

 

  • Enzi Applauds Senate Passage Of Major Water Infrastructure Bill Shepherded By Barrasso: The Senate passed legislation today with strong bipartisan support that would help local communities improve access to water for drinking, waste treatment and irrigation. More information here.

 

 

Sports:

  • Farson-Eden Pronghorns Look to Continue Undefeated Season as They Travel to Burlington Friday: The Farson-Eden Football team will be on the road this week when they travel north to Burlington take on the Burlington Huskies. More information here.

 

  • This Week’s WyoPreps High School Football Poll Released: View poll here.

 

  • Cowboys and Bulldogs to Meet Saturday in Fresno: The Wyoming Cowboys return to the road this Saturday to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in a Mountain West Conference cross-divisional match-up. More information here.

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 11, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.