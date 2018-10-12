Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 12, 2018

October 12, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Local:

  • Deputies Return Missing Scooter:Thanks to public response to mainstream and social media, a 13-year-old Rock Springs girl’s missing scooter has been found and returned to her. More information here.

 

  • TipTop Search and Rescue Assists Lost Hunting Party Near Toboggan Lake: In the late evening hours of October 9th, 2018, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from three hunters, one a Wyoming resident and two from Colorado, who were lost in the Wind River Range near Toboggan Lake. More information here.

 

  • Body Found Along Highway 191 North in Yellowstone National Park:On Sunday evening, October 7th a missing person was reported to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. More information here.

 

  • Visitors Feed Black Bears; Adult Bear Euthanized and Cubs Relocated: Two visitors to Grand Teton National Park were recently cited for illegally feeding wildlife within the park. More information here.

 

  • President Signs Enzi, Barrasso Bill to Reauthorize Congressional Awards Program:President Trump signed a bill into law today to reauthorize the Congressional Awards Program, which is the U.S. Congress’s award for young Americans. More information here.

 

 

Sports:

  • RSHS to Host 4A West Regional Cross-Country Meet Today:High School Cross-Country runners from six Wyoming High School’s will make their way into Sweetwater County tomorrow as they race for a Regional Title at the 4A West Regional Cross-Country meet. More information here.

 

 

  • Trey Woods Leaving Wyoming Football Program:University of Wyoming sophomore football student-athlete Trey Woods is leaving the Wyoming Football program. Head coach Craig Bohl confirmed Woods decision to leave the program on Thursday. More information here.

 

  • Cowboy Wrestlers Start Practice Sessions:The Wyoming wrestling team opened up official practices for the 2018-19 season on Wednesday. More information here.

 

