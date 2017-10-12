Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 12, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News
- Rock Springs Tigers Travel To Cheyenne East Friday: The Rock Springs Tigers head east this Friday to take on the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds. More information here.
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns To Host Riverside: The 5-0 Farson-Eden Pronghorns host the Riverside Rebels Friday. More information here.
- Green RIver Wolves Travels To Jackson Friday: Green River Wolves Football team will travel north to Jackson on Friday to take on the Jackson Broncs. More information here.
- Green River Man To Be Sentenced For Double Vehicular Homicide: A Green River man who killed two people when he drove a vehicle into a residence in March will appear for sentencing today. More information here.
- Halloween Festival In Farson: The public is invited to celebrate Halloween at the Halloween Festival in Farson. More information here.
- Scam Alert: Swindlers Call Claiming To Be Law Enforcement Officers: People in Green River, particularly seniors, are being targeted by a resurgent telephone scam, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell warned Wednesday. More information here.
- Dr. Nicholas Provides Tips On Breast Cancer Screenings: The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center oncologist was the guest speaker earlier this month during the Servin’ Up A Cure banquet at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The Rock Springs and Green River high school volleyball teams raise money each October to support breast cancer awareness and research. More information here.
- World Renowned Artists To Critique Local Bands And Perform Concert At WWCC: Western Wyoming Community College is inviting schools to bring their jazz/pop groups to be critiqued by, and perform a concert for, three of the top musicians in the country Friday, October 20th. More information here.
- Food Bank Of Sweetwater County Receives Cash And Baby Food Donation: The Food Bank of Sweetwater County was the recipient of over $2,000.00 in cash donations and over 110 pounds of baby food and formula as WyoRadio helped kick off 1st Banks’ Baby Food and Baby Formula Drive. More information here.
- Game and Fish Invites Public To Talk About Grizzly Bears and Grizzly Bear Management: The public is invited to talk with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department about what they would like to know and learn about grizzly bears. More information here.
- Final Touches On Elk Street And Dewar Drive: The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be finishing up work on manholes and pavement markings this week on Elk Street and Dewar Drive. More information here.
- Road Closures Contribute To A Reduction In Yellowstone’s September Visitation: Yellowstone National Park saw a decrease in visitors during the month of September when compared to last year. More information here.
- Benefit Auction To Help Local Toddler With Leukemia: A benefit auction on Thursday will help a local toddler who has been diagnosed with Leukemia. More information here.
- Memoir Writing Workshop At Young At Heart Community Center: A memoir writing workshop will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00-3:45 pm at the Young at Heart Community Center, beginning Tuesday October 17th. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help In Theft investigation: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying two suspects in a wallet-and-credit-card theft. More information here.
- Rockin’ The Springs Music Jam October 21st: The Rockin’ The Springs Music Jam is set for 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 21st at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.
- Area Teams Still Showing Strong In Latest Football Polls: The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll is out and Southwest Wyoming high school teams holding strong in the rankings. More information here.
